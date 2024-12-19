Princess Stéphanie and Camille Gottlieb celebrate and host Fight Aids’ Christmas

The Princess’ daughter, Camille Gottlieb, hosted the traditional Christmas raffle.

As the festive season approaches, Princess Stéphanie, President and founder of Fight Aids, joined members of the Board of Directors and affiliate members to celebrate Christmas in style and in a festive atmosphere.

As in previous years, a festive time was had over dinner at Le Méridien Beach Plaza. Camille Gottlieb hosted the traditional raffle, with some superb prizes up for grabs.

A few days earlier, the charity’s volunteers and members had got together for a napkin-folding and wreath-making workshop in preparation for the famous Christmas dinner.

