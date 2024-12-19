Monaco's Best
Photos

Princess Stéphanie and Camille Gottlieb celebrate and host Fight Aids’ Christmas

Published on 19 December 2024
1 minute read
princesse-stephanie-camille-Gottlieb
Princess Stéphanie and Camille Gottlieb © Frédéric Nébinger
1 minute read

The Princess’ daughter, Camille Gottlieb, hosted the traditional Christmas raffle.

As the festive season approaches, Princess Stéphanie, President and founder of Fight Aids, joined members of the Board of Directors and affiliate members to celebrate Christmas in style and in a festive atmosphere.

fight-aids-noel

fight aids
© Frédéric Nébinger

As in previous years, a festive time was had over dinner at Le Méridien Beach Plaza. Camille Gottlieb hosted the traditional raffle, with some superb prizes up for grabs.

A few days earlier, the charity’s volunteers and members had got together for a napkin-folding and wreath-making workshop in preparation for the famous Christmas dinner.

atelier-fight-aids

pliage-serviette fight aids
© Frédéric Nébinger

