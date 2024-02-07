Dancing and music – where to go in Monaco

Monaco Tribune takes a look at the Principality’s essential hot spots for a dinner date or a late-night party.

Advertising

Donato Papadia, DJ at the Buddha Bar, Gilles Marsan, artistic coordinator of the Monte-Carlo SBM and Antonio Lerone, manager of Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo, gave us their top tips on dancing and listening to music in the Principality. Enjoy!

Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo

It’s THE place to be if you’re looking for a night out in Monaco. Antonio Ierone, who has been managing the establishment for over 12 years, describes a unique venue, where all the different musical genres come together. “Jimmy’z follows the musical trends of the day, even though deep house music has been the most popular in recent years.”

Deep house music has been the most popular in recent years Antonio Lerone

Without denying its past, Jimmy’z aims to appeal to the widest possible audience, and not tie itself down to a single musical style. There are several resident DJs, each with their own speciality. “One might be more into hip-hop and RnB, and another more focused on deep house music,” explains Antonio Ierone. Nights at Jimmy’z were filled with electro, hip hop and deep house last summer.

The venue’s 2024 schedule has not yet been unveiled. Like every year, you’ll have to wait until March before you can get down on the dancefloor at Monaco’s most prestigious nightclub, which is closed over the winter.

Comedy, art, dance and song – incredible new year in store at the Grimaldi Forum!

© Monte-Carlo SBM

26 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo

The Buddha-Bar is an invitation to get away from it all. Let your imagination run free in this fabulous setting, with a stunning atmosphere. Pure escapism. “People will look up in the middle of their meal, wondering what that sound is,” smiles Donato Papadia, aka DJ Papa, in charge of the venue.

At Buddha-Bar, the current trend is deep house music. A veritable world tour of different musical flavours. “You start off in Italy, go through France, head down to Andalusia, make a detour through Portugal, before heading for the eastern part of the Mediterranean, from Tunisia to Algeria, via Morocco. Then you head up to the Balkans, not forgetting Turkey, all the way to India, and then back to Italy.”

A professional springboard for amateur singers

A mix of musical genres that has you travelling from one country to another over the course of the evening. And nobody is left out.

© Monte-Carlo SBM

Open from 6 pm to 2 am from Tuesday through Saturday

Place du Casino, 98000, Monaco

Monte-Carlo Sporting

The Monte-Carlo Summer Festival brought together a host of artists again last year, including Chris Isaak, Ricky Martin Symphonic, Norah Jones, Seal, Sting, MIKA, Eros Ramazzotti and Tarkan, all of whom performed at the Opéra Garnier or the Salle des Étoiles. Sporting Monte-Carlo has played host to internationally renowned artists for the last 40 years, and not just during the Festival!

We’ve showcased young talent, such as Rihanna at the start of her career Gilles Marsan : Artistic Director of the Monte-Carlo SBM

Mariah Carey, Pharrell Williams, Robbie Williams, Lenny Kravitz, Lionel Richie and Laura Pausini have all made at least one visit to the Rock. “We’ve also showcased young talent, such as Rihanna at the start of her career,” recalls Gilles Marsan, artistic director of the Monte-Carlo SBM.

© Monte-Carlo SBM

But also…

La Rascasse

There’s a DJ from Tuesday to Saturday, as well as an acoustic duo every Friday from 7pm to 9 pm, and salsa classes every Thursday (autumn/winter) and Wednesday (spring/summer).

Opening times : Tuesday to Thursday from 5 pm to 3 am, Friday from 5 pm to 4 am and Saturday from 6.30 pm to 4 am

: Tuesday to Thursday from 5 pm to 3 am, Friday from 5 pm to 4 am and Saturday from 6.30 pm to 4 am 1 Quai Antoine 1er, 98000 Monaco

MK Club Monaco

Located on the Route de la Piscine, the MK Club is open every Friday and Saturday. If you’re looking for a wild night on the Port of Monaco, the bar and DJ will welcome you from 12.30 am to 5.30 am.

Horaires: Friday and Saturday from 12.30 am to 5.30 am

Friday and Saturday from 12.30 am to 5.30 am 18 Rte de la Piscine, 98000 Monaco

Twiga Monte-Carlo

DJs and artists take turns on the stage to create an electric atmosphere after a dinner combining Italian and Japanese cuisine in a chic, contemporary setting.

Opening times: Wednesday and Thursday from 8 pm to 3 am, Friday and Saturday until 5 am.

Wednesday and Thursday from 8 pm to 3 am, Friday and Saturday until 5 am. 10 Avenue Princesse Grace Grimaldi Forum, 98 000 Monaco

COYA Monte-Carlo

The restaurant is renowned for its delicious Latin cuisine, in a colourful setting overlooking the Mediterranean. A perfect ‘before’ venue, just a few yards away from Jimmy’z for a great party ‘after’. Every Thursday evening is a unique experience, in a 100% Latin-American atmosphere, with live music and dancers.

Reopens 28 March 2024

26 Av. Princesse Grace, 98000 Monaco

The Monte-Carlo Opera

It has been the venue for the legendary Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival since 2006. Keep an eye out for details on the 2024 edition, which will be published here at Monaco Tribune.

Japanese restaurant, Moods, museum… 5 major SBM projects for 2024