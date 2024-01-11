Comedy, art, dance and song – incredible new year in store at the Grimaldi Forum!

Monaco’s cultural and convention centre is bringing 2023 to a close in style and launching a 2024 season full of excitement.

The Grimaldi Forum is kicking off the new year in a celebratory mood, galette des rois (a tradition Epiphany delicacy) and champagne in hand. Once again, the 2024 programme is packed, starting on Thursday 11 January with Nicolas Veroncastel’s Thursdays Live Sessions and on Friday 12 January with the quirky show put on by magician Klek Entos.

On the concert front, Pierre de Maere, winner of the male musical revelation of the year award at the 2023 Victoires de la Musique, is due to perform on 9 March. The venue is also giving pride of place to comedians, with Gad Elmaleh on 17 and 18 May and Pablo Mira on 1 June.

And don’t forget the exhibition on Turner, who influenced the Impressionist painters and whose work will be on show this summer from 6 July to 1 September.

2024 looks set to build on 2023, which was a very good year for the Forum. The post-Covid reopening lived up to all its promises, with sales reaching 90% of 2019, the Forum’s record year. The Covid years now seem a long time ago…

Francesco Grosoli, Managing Director of CMB Monaco, stressed the strength of the partnership with the Grimaldi Forum © Olivier Huitel, Grimaldi Forum Monaco

Another year together for the CMB/Grimaldi couple

A prosperous year and a solid partnership. The evening was also an opportunity to renew the ties between CMB Monaco and the Grimaldi Forum. CMB is pursuing its patronage, signing a deal for the 19th consecutive year: “A couple needs to share things. And we share the same values of quality, excellence and the desire to promote the Principality,” said Francesco Grosoli, Managing Director of CMB.

And what better way than by extending the Forum. After 10 years of work, the long-awaited extension will be delivered in early 2025. It represents 50% of the site’s current surface area, with 6,000 square metres of additional space created.