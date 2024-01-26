A professional springboard for amateur singers

The Monaco International Music & Arts Club looks forward to seeing (and hearing) you in Beausoleil on Saturday 24 February.

“Who will be the next winner?” The next edition of the Golden Voices Music Awards is coming up, and the search is on for talent on the Côte d’Azur.

For those who dream of taking part in the event, whose international final will be held in Cannes on 20 April 2024, the Monaco International Music & Arts Club (MIMAClub) is running an audition – open to all nationalities, ages and musical styles – on 24 February at the Théatre Michel Daner in Beausoleil. With the possibility of joining the Monaco team and representing the Principality on the Croisette in April.

The annual professional springboard will take place in front of a panel of professionals led by Bruno Berberes, casting director for France’s The Voice & The Voice Kids, musicals and other shows. There are also several prizes up for grabs, worth an estimated €10,000, including Artistic Trophies and the opportunity to take part in the “Golden Voices Stars Concerts”.

