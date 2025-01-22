Prince Albert II and Charles Leclerc open British restaurant in world’s most expensive district

Inaugurated on 4 December by the Princely family, Mareterra, a new six-hectare eco-district built over the Mediterranean, is gradually filling up with new residents and businesses.

On Wednesday 15 January, a new Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) restaurant, Marlow, was inaugurated in the presence of Prince Albert II in a neighbourhood which, at over €100,000 per square metre, is said to be the most expensive in the world.

Charles Leclerc among the guests

Prince Albert II attended a quiet inauguration along with Stéphane Valeri, CEO of SBM, and Albert Manzone, Managing Director of SBM, as well as official and institutional guests. The event was attended by Georges Marsan, Mayor of Monaco, Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc and his partner Alexandra Saint-Mleux.

Charles Leclerc with Stéphane Valeri and Alexandra Saint Mleux © Monte-Carlo SBM

An ‘all-day dining’ concept

Located on the Place Princesse Gabriella, in the heart of the Mareterra neighbourhood, the Marlow restaurant has been open to the public since 16 January. Run by Bryan Gaillard, it has an all-day dining concept, with the chic, relaxed atmosphere of a British club.

Designed by Franco-Mexican interior architect Hugo Toro, the restaurant pays tribute to elegance from across the Channel. Open from 8.30 am to midnight, you can enjoy British specialities and cocktails.

Albert Manzone, Managing Director of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, said at the restaurant’s opening: “Marlow is a welcome addition to Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer’s collection of bars and restaurants, which already boasts some thirty venues in Monaco. The new Maison concept has been created to appeal to the largely English-speaking clientele of the new Monegasque district, as well as Monegasque residents and visitors to the Principality of course.”