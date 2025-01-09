Monte-Carlo Beach, Hôtel de Paris cellars, Marlow… SBM’s big announcements for 2025

Stéphane Valéri conveyed his best wishes and SBM's major ambitions for 2025, at the Hôtel Hermitage on 8 January 2025 © Monaco Tribune

Stéphane Valeri presented his traditional greetings to the press on 8 January 2025 in the elegant surroundings of the Excelsior room at the Hôtel Hermitage.

The CEO of the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) gave an overview of the festive season and shared the group’s many projects for 2025.

“2024 went out with a bang!”

SBM recorded an increase in visitor numbers and remarkable performances in the hotel, restaurant and gaming sectors. For example, New Year’s Eve on 31 December drew 23,000 visitors, an increase of over 50% on the previous year.

Stéphane Valeri also praised the success of the Christmas decorations on the Place du Casino, a project which he felt had reached a pinnacle of excellence: “I haven’t heard a single word of criticism about the Christmas decorations.” The CEO aims to do even better next year, although he admits that “it won’t be easy.”

The opening of the New Moods was another highlight at the end of the year. Thanks to its affordable offering and friendly atmosphere, the establishment quickly found its clientele, exceeding all the group’s expectations.

In addition, Stéphane Tendero, a leading figure in Parisian restaurant circles, is taking over the management of the Café de Paris. “2024 was a very eventful year, and we intend to keep up the same momentum in 2025,” he said.

Monte-Carlo One Courchevel, a major project

“This year is all about investment!” he announced. Among SBM’s key projects, Stéphane Valéri mentioned the Monte-Carlo One Courchevel project, which is on schedule. The aim is for the hotel, strategically located in the Courchevel 1850 resort, to become a must-visit Alpine luxury hotel.

Scheduled to open in time for Christmas 2026, it will feature two restaurants, one of the most prestigious spas in the Alps, a kids’ club and the famous Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo, tailored to evenings in the mountains. Stéphane Valeri is confident of the investment’s success, which has an estimated payback timescale of 16 years.

The Marlow, a new venue

The Marlow, a new establishment with an anglo-saxon flavour, located in Place Princesse Gabriella in Mareterra, will open to the public on 16 January. The multi-purpose venue, open from 8.30 am to midnight, promises to become a magnet in the Principality, thanks to its “all-day dining” concept and its strategic location in the new eco-neighbourhood: “It’s a high-footfall area. Come the fine weather, we plan to make it the busiest in Mareterra,” he said.

“Lots of innovations in Spring 2025”

The year 2025 will also see significant refurbishment and new features at the Monte-Carlo Beach: “We are going to completely reposition the resort to make it a new seaside jewel.” Among the announcements: updated pool furniture, renovation work in the Le Deck restaurant and the arrival of international restaurant brands such as Jondal, a brand renowned for quiet atmosphere and impeccable service, which will be taking over La Vigie, and Sea Satin, which will reinterpret Maona Monte-Carlo in a festive, Greek style. These initiatives are designed to enhance the appeal of the Monte-Carlo Beach as a summer destination.

The Group is also continuing to invest in the excellence of its local properties. The gradual renovation of rooms and suites at the Hermitage and Monte-Carlo Bay hotels will continue, with a schedule designed to keep disturbance to a minimum. By the end of 2025, SBM will therefore be in a better position to provide its visitors with ever more upmarket services.

The treasures of the Hôtel de Paris cellars revealed

The cellars of the Hôtel de Paris, the largest private cellars in the world, will undergo a complete overhaul, to be completed in the Spring. This will include an exclusive restaurant, a revamped experience with tastings and a presentation of the most exclusive bottles: “There are some incredible examples. I want to showcase and display them, because they are part of our rich heritage,” he said.

Creating the finest Cigar Club

Scheduled to open in Spring 2025, the Monte-Carlo Cigar Club will be an ultra-private club, with a terrace that offers breathtaking views. It will be situated in François Blanc’s former office, inside the prestigious Casino de Monte-Carlo: “Our ambition is clear: to create one of the finest cigar clubs in the world,” said Stéphane Valeri.

Presence in Dubai

Internationally, SBM will begin a new chapter as it opens its first restaurant in Dubai at the end of the year: the Monte-Carlo Club 1863. The project, carried out in partnership with D.ream International, reflects the Group’s strategy of expansion into new markets. The restaurant, whose exact location has not yet been decided, promises to combine Mediterranean and Monegasque cuisine.

Stéphane Valeri also restated SBM’s commitment to its reputation as an employer, in particular through its partnership with the prestigious Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), signed at the end of 2024. Then, on 22 January, the traditional recruitment day will offer opportunities to candidates who wish to join a rapidly expanding group.