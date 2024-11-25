SBM and Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne sign prestigious partnership

The objective of the partnership is to train the talents of tomorrow and promote the tourism industry.

On Wednesday November 20, the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) signed a strategic partnership with EHL (Hospitality Business School), the prestigious Lausanne institution, world-renowned in the hotel industry.

Advertising

Stéphane Valeri, SBM’s CEO, told Monaco Info: “This is the first time that EHL has chosen a partner for a global partnership. We are very proud. Together, we will develop internships and job opportunities.” He also stressed the importance of the relationship for young Monegasques: “There are Monegasques and residents who are already students at the school, and I strongly encourage all those who have a passion for the hotel, hospitality and catering professions to join EHL. We will be hiring, so they can join the management of our establishments in future.”

Société des Bains de Mer signs partnership with Be Safe Monaco

The agreement strengthens SBM’s position as one of Europe’s leading players in the sector © All rights reserved

A partnership that is geared towards excellence

“It’s very gratifying for SBM to join forces with the best hospitality school in the world. Our employees will be delighted with these new prospects,” added Sophie Vincent, SBM’s Human Resources Director. In particular, she listed the three main thrusts of the partnership, namely training and skills development, in order to provide employees with rewarding learning opportunities. But also the attractiveness of hospitality professions.

Through the partnership, SBM is seeking to help raise the profile of these professions in the minds of the younger generation. It also wants to set up joint initiatives to design innovative projects to celebrate and promote the professions that are the heart of the tourism industry.

New recruitment drive for Société des Bains de Mer