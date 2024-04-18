Société des Bains de Mer signs partnership with Be Safe Monaco

Stéphane Valeri, SBM CEO, and Camille Gottlieb, President of Be Safe Monaco, sign a partnership agreement to work together to tackle drink-driving © Frédéric Nebinger

On Wednesday 17 April, the Société des Bains de Mer made a commitment to Be Safe Monaco to train two drivers to operate their new night-time shuttle service.

Advertising

Be Safe Monaco has been campaigning to highlight the dangers of drink-driving for seven years, and is committed to raising awareness, particularly among young people.

The initiative was welcomed by organisations in Monaco, including the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), which is committed to helping the Monegasque charity.

“It’s a huge honour for us that this cause is finally being put front and centre by Monaco’s private and public companies. It’s a cause that impacts everyone, whether we’re drivers, passengers or people in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Be Safe Monaco President Camille Gottlieb, speaking to Monaco Info.

Stéphane Valeri, SBM’s CEO, says on his LinkedIn profile that he had the idea of the partnership : “I wanted our establishments to join in the scheme set up by this Monegasque charity. However, in view of some of the tragedies that have unfortunately occurred in the Principality, we wanted to give even greater support to this initiative. »

The #600 Nice-Monaco-Menton bus: routes, timetables, fares

From 1 July to 31 August, SBM will train two drivers and make them available to Be Safe Monaco to drive a new night-time shuttle service throughout the summer.

This will enable customers of the Principality’s different party venues who are unable to get behind the wheel, to be taken home. It will be available 7 days a week, from midnight to 5 am.