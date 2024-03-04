New recruitment drive for Société des Bains de Mer

Some 300 positions are still available for the 2024 season.

Advertising

Following on from the success of the Monaco Employment Forum, the Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) is holding its traditional recruitment day ahead of the summer season. “La Journée des Talents” or Talent Day”, as Monaco’s biggest private employer calls it, will take place at One Monte-Carlo on Wednesday 6 March from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm

Jobseekers will be able to meet the Group’s hotel and restaurant managers and potentially land a job. There are still almost 300 vacancies, including those in the hotel and catering sector.

Looking for a job in the Principality? The ‘Monaco pour l’Emploi’ forum is for you!

Interviews will be conducted by SBM’s Human Resources team, then managers from the relevant departments will see the candidates.

These are the candidate profiles the SBM is looking for:

Restaurant (Wine waiter, hostess, barman, head waiter, busboy…)

Kitchen (commis, chef de partie, ½ chef de partie, sushi maker, pastry chef, baker, stewarding supervisor)

Accommodation (receptionist, guest relations, housekeeper, linen maid, crew)

Bathing (lifeguard, swimming supervisor, beach attendant, water sports instructor)

Cross-functional positions (customer advisor, safety and security, BAFA activity monitor & kids club manager)

Japanese restaurant, Moods, museum… 5 major SBM projects for 2024