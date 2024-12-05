Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene inaugurate New Moods, a Monaco legend reborn

It was a perfect launch for the New Moods, which officially opens its doors to the public on Thursday 5 December. Monegasques and visitors alike are in for unforgettable nights out © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

On 30 November, the Principality rediscovered one of its most emblematic venues, the New Moods, at a moving then festive inauguration attended by the Princely Couple, accompanied by Stéphane Valeri, CEO of Monte-Carlo SBM, Didier Guillaume, Minister of State, Thomas Brezzo, Chairman of the National Council and Georges Marsan, Mayor of Monaco.

After a thirteen-year absence, the legendary Moods is reborn as New Moods. The lights were turned back on at the Principality’s nightlife institution, with a long-awaited inauguration on Saturday 30 November.

There was a lot of emotion and glamour at the event, hosted by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, and attended by many figures from the political and cultural spheres.

The New Moods, the brainchild of Stéphane Valeri, CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, and the venue’s team, including Director Stéphane Lobono, promises to stay true to the legendary spirit of its earlier incarnation.

“It is quite an emotional moment for me as I speak to you this evening, since as you know the project to bring Moods back to life was dear to my heart, as it was to many residents and lovers of the Principality. Like the first, this New Moods is a team effort, with a new positioning to ensure its sustainability and success for the benefit of Monte-Carlo and its resident population, as well as our visiting customers,” began Stéphane Valeri in his inaugural speech.

From left to right: Alfonso Ciulla, Artistic Director of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, Chef Marcel Ravin, Didier Guillaume, Minister of State, Princess Charlene, Prince Albert II, Stéphane Valeri, CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, Stéphane Lobono, Director of New Moods and Frédéric Darnet, Director of the Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort.

A symbolic rebirth

Up came the spotlights as the guests witnessed the unveiling of the inaugural plaque, followed by a moving tribute to Jean-René Palacio, the creator of the original Moods concept in 2008. He was the one who came up with the revolutionary format of shows and musical evenings that were the talk of the Principality for three years. Members of his family shared the emotional moment with the guests.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène then made a symbolic gesture: they turned on the lights that had been switched off since 2011, via a lightbulb that was presented to them by Stéphane Valeri and Stéphane Lobono. And then, as if by magic, the stage was lit up for the first time in the new area, and the musicians started to play the first notes.

The New Moods has undergone a transformation, with a new decor and a line-up that proved an immediate hit. Guests were treated to an energetic musical set by La Tribu, the very first group to perform on the renovated stage, while sampling Signature cocktails and culinary creations by Chef Marcel Ravin.

Photo credits: © Communication department / Manuel Vitali.

Practical details:

Where: New Moods, Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco

When: Open to the public from 5 December to 29 March 2025, then annually from October to March

Times: Thursday to Saturday, from 6 pm to midnight

Prices: From 8pm – minimum spend 50 euros – Finger food and drinks

Capacity: Seating for 134, standing room for 200 in a cocktail layout

Parking : Boulingrins car park (€0.70/hour from 7pm)

Semi-private functions in a mezzanine area (35 people) or VIP area (6 people)

Fully private functions: Sunday through Wednesday

Information and bookings: +377 98 06 56 00

