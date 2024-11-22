Get ready for a change of Moods on December 5!

The legendary ‘Moods’ is reopening under a new name: the New Moods.

Almost 14 years after Moods closed, New Moods is about to bring a new energy to Monegasque nightlife, with a rich and varied schedule. The lively venue, designed to provide a perfect blend of live music, rock, folk, blues, DJ sets, shows, stand-up and themed events, intends to become Monaco’s new nightlife venue of choice.

Located underneath the famous Place du Casino Monte-Carlo, New Moods is set to become the place-to-be in the heart of the Principality, surrounded by the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo, the Casino de Monte-Carlo and the Buddha-Bar. The opening is an integral part of the Société des Bains de Mer’s strategy to boost its entertainment offering, particularly in the off-season.

New Moods: a warm and relaxed setting during the winter

Whether it’s for a show, a birthday party, a drink with friends or simply to soak up the local atmosphere, the New Moods is committed to providing a warm and relaxed setting. It can seat 120, and accommodate up to 200 guests for cocktails.

Patrons will be able to enjoy musical afterworks from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, with free admission. There is an admission charge after 8 pm, with a minimum consumption of €50. There will be a live concert at 8.45pm. A refined finger food menu, designed by double Michelin-starred chef Marcel Ravin, will make sure every moment spent at the New Moods is a delight!

Check out the musical programme from 5 December 2024 to 29 March 2025.

