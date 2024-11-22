Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Advertising »
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

Get ready for a change of Moods on December 5!

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 22 November 2024
1 minute read
new-moods
New Moods, new look © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer
By Estelle Imbert
- 22 November 2024
1 minute read

The legendary ‘Moods’ is reopening under a new name: the New Moods.

Almost 14 years after Moods closed, New Moods is about to bring a new energy to Monegasque nightlife, with a rich and varied schedule. The lively venue, designed to provide a perfect blend of live music, rock, folk, blues, DJ sets, shows, stand-up and themed events, intends to become Monaco’s new nightlife venue of choice.

Advertising »
Advertising

Located underneath the famous Place du Casino Monte-Carlo, New Moods is set to become the place-to-be in the heart of the Principality, surrounded by the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo, the Casino de Monte-Carlo and the Buddha-Bar. The opening is an integral part of the Société des Bains de Mer’s strategy to boost its entertainment offering, particularly in the off-season.

Japanese restaurant, Moods, museum… 5 major SBM projects for 2024

New Moods: a warm and relaxed setting during the winter

Whether it’s for a show, a birthday party, a drink with friends or simply to soak up the local atmosphere, the New Moods is committed to providing a warm and relaxed setting. It can seat 120, and accommodate up to 200 guests for cocktails.

Advertising »

Patrons will be able to enjoy musical afterworks from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, with free admission. There is an admission charge after 8 pm, with a minimum consumption of €50. There will be a live concert at 8.45pm. A refined finger food menu, designed by double Michelin-starred chef Marcel Ravin, will make sure every moment spent at the New Moods is a delight!

Check out the musical programme from 5 December 2024 to 29 March 2025.

Electro Winter Party 2025 : Monaco s’enflamme pour une soirée électro inédite