Electro Winter Party 2025: brand new electro party in Monaco

On Thursday 16 January 2025, the Grimaldi Forum invites you to an exclusive electro party to celebrate its 25th anniversary and the inauguration of its new space. You’ll be able to sing along and dance with Bon Entendeur, Parallelle and DJ Baloo from Monaco.

The Grimaldi Forum is pulling out all the stops for its first big party in 2025. From 9 pm, the prestigious venue’s Hall Pinède will be transformed into a temple of electro music, ready to welcome the genre’s enthusiasts for a unique sound experience. An event you don’t want to miss!

A star-studded programme to celebrate its quarter-century

When it comes to celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Grimaldi Forum is not doing things by halves. With over 3,000m² available, the evening promises to be a huge affair. On the programme : exclusive sets by renowned artists who promise to shake the walls of the Hall Pinède until the wee hours.

DJs Bon Entendeur and Parallelle will get things going with their sharp mixes and spellbinding ambience. French duo Bon Entendeur are renowned for their sophisticated but catchy sets, combining electro and pop influences. As for Parallelle, you can be sure he’ll set the mood with his punchy productions and captivating sounds.

DJ Baloo from Monaco: the after-party you should not miss

And that’s not all! An exceptional after party will be hosted by DJ Baloo from Monaco, who will take over until 1am. Expect an eclectic mix where electro meets house and techno, for a frenzied atmosphere to end the evening on a high.

Affordable prices for a memorable evening

Admission starts at 25 euros per person (standing). For those who want to experience the event in a more exclusive setting, seating in the lounge area is also available from 45 euros per person, with a minimum reservation of 4 people. Please note that guests on the same reservation will be seated together at the same table. To book your tickets, head over to : Monte Carlo Ticket.

With a bar on site to quench your thirst throughout the evening, the Electro Winter Party promises to be one of the must-attend parties of the winter season in Monaco.

Practical details:

Date: Thursday 16 January 2025, from 9pm to 1am

Venue: Hall Pinède, Grimaldi Forum Monaco

Prices: 25 euros (standing) / 45 euros (seated in lounge area, minimum 4 people)

Line-up : Bon Entendeur, Parallelle, DJ Baloo from Monaco (after party)

