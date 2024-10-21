“Elf The Musical”: Christmas musical comes to Monaco’s Grimaldi Forum

It will be performed in the Salle des Princes at the Grimaldi Forum from 27 through 29 November.

The famous musical “Elf” is coming to the Principality for three glittering performances in November.

Based on the 2003 film of the same name, it tells the story of young Buddy Hobbs who, on Christmas Eve, “accidentally slips into Santa’s sack. Taken to the North Pole, he is discovered by Father Christmas, who raises him among his elves until, years later, Buddy decides to leave for New York in search of the truth about where he is from…” explains the press release.

Children in fancy dress can enter into a prize draw to win a family Christmas snack at Le Petit Café Robuchon. Just the ticket to get you in the festive spirit!

