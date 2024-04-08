Princely Family together for Amazónico launch

After Madrid, London and Dubai, Amazónico has come to the Principality's Carré d'Or, above the Café de Paris - © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

Looking for something exotic? We’ve got you covered and you don’t even need to take a flight! Thanks to the new restaurant, bar and lounge by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) you’re headed to the Amazon!

Advertising

The inauguration of the festive fine dining establishment took place on Thursday evening, April 4, with the Princely Family, the Minister of State and many other prominent Principality figures in attendance. Created by Sandro Silva and Marta Seco in Madrid in 2016, then in London and Dubai, the concept has just arrived in Monaco. The first customers were welcomed on Friday.

The design, inspired by nature, is the brainchild of artist and decorator Lázaro Rosa-Violan – © Communication Department / Stéphane Danna

“Enhancing our gastronomic offering, while opening up to the world, is right at the heart of our strategy, building on our heritage,” said Stéphane Valeri, Chairman and CEO of SBM. And the menu, which combines Asian, Latin American and Mediterranean flavours, as well as Monegasque specialities, will enable you to discover gourmet food from all over the world. The pleasant musical atmosphere is provided by live performances of jazz, bossa nova and Cuban music.