Amazónico Monte-Carlo: new festive and gourmet rooftop opens on 5 April

Sitting atop the Café de Paris, the new address will take you into the heart of the Amazon, from 6 pm to 4 am on 5 April 2024.

Lovers of good food and great places to party are in for a treat!

From Madrid to London to Dubai, Amazónico is making a name for itself around the world. Founded in 2010 by Sandro Silva and Marta Seco, it will be arriving in the legendary Place du Casino in early April. “We are extremely proud to be launching Amazónico in Monaco, a destination renowned for its global appeal,” they say. The concept is developed in partnership with D:Ream, who are delighted to be bringing their brand to “the iconic Place du Casino, marking the next chapter in our collaboration with the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Group.”

For Stéphane Valeri, CEO of Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), “enhancing our gastronomic offering, while opening up to the world, is right at the heart of our strategy, building on our heritage.” An ideal addition to the Monte-Carlo neighbourhood, where festivities and gastronomy are increasingly prominent.

A one-way ticket to the Amazon

Guests can enjoy top-quality cuisine, then dance the night away, in a typically Amazonian decor. From its plant-filled interior to its 1,000 m² rainforest-inspired terrace, the design is that of artist and decorator Lázaro Rosa-Violan, and was orchestrated by SBM’s Built Heritage Department.

In the restaurant, a menu combining Asian, Latin American and Mediterranean flavours, as well as Monegasque specialities, will let you discover gourmet food from all over the world, and is accompanied by live performances of jazz, bossa nova and Cuban music.

Once dinner is over, guests can head to the Bar & Lounge area and the Club. Located behind a leopard-print staircase, the restaurant’s customers can enjoy a more intimate and relaxed atmosphere there from 11 pm to 4 am. It’s a perfect opportunity to order cocktails and original creations by the mixologist, and dance to the ‘electro-pical’ sounds of the resident DJs, who mix electro and Latino.

You can book your table ahead of the opening, on the Monte-Carlo SBM website.