In brief

Princely Family inaugurates Mareterra eco-district

By Estelle Imbert
Published on 6 December 2024
2 minutes read
Mareterra
Mareterra is a new neighbourhood, built entirely over the Mediterranean © Communication department / Manuel Vitali
Launched in 2015 at a cost of €2 billion, the Mareterra district was inaugurated on Wednesday 4 December.

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Hereditary Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella, as well as several members of the Government and Monegasque dignitaires inaugurated the new Mareterra eco-district.

The ambitious project, built entirely over the Mediterranean Sea, covers six hectares and represents a 3% increase in the Principality’s surface area.

In his speech, Prince Albert II emphasised the symbolic importance of the extension: “I hope that this extension into the sea will remain a symbol, because it embodies my vision of a Principality that dares, that embraces boldness, but that controls its destiny with wisdom and knows how to listen to the environment.

Mareterra Princely family
The Principality now has a footprint of 208 hectares © Communication department / Manuel Vitali

Mareterra inauguration Prince Albert II
© Communication department  / Manuel Vitali

A complex of luxury housing and public spaces

It took eight years of construction work to make the district a reality. Over 300 companies and 6,000 people worked day and night to complete the extension to the Principality, which was delivered six months ahead of schedule.

With a price tag of €2 billion, financed entirely by private funds, the new district has been designed to meet the climate-related and urban challenges of the future.

Mareterra inauguration
© Communications Department / Manuel Vitali 

Designed to anticipate a sea level rise of one metre within a century, Mareterra meets the strictest anti-earthquake standards.

The district features almost three hectares of public spaces, including a one-hectare park and a 500-metre seafront promenade.

It has 120 extremely high-end apartments, 10 villas, many shops, restaurants and a marina with 16 moorings.

Mareterra also boasts a swimming pool overlooking the sea and named after Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella square and Prince Jacques esplanade and promenade.

A sustainable architectural project

This district includes innovative features such as the “Blue Grotto,” for observing underwater life. Biologists and experts were called on to protect marine biodiversity throughout the construction period.

Specific measures, such as the relocation of marine species and the use of environmentally-friendly materials, were put in place.

Renowned architects such as Renzo Piano, Tadao Ando and Sir Norman Foster were involved in the creation of the buildings and villas, with respect for the environment in mind once again. Landscape architect Michel Desvigne was called in to design the eco-district as a whole.

Monaco pioneer in urban Marine Protected Areas (MPAs)

inauguration Mareterra
After his speech, Prince Albert II and his family took a tour of the new neighbourhood © Communication department / Manuel Vitali 

Inauguration Mareterra

Mareterra Famille Princière
© Communication department  / Manuel Vitali

The special day concluded with a fireworks and drone display, in tribute to the colossal work of all those involved throughout the project.

Feu d'artifice Mareterra
© Communication department

