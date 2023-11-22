Mareterra to be completed in 2024

Once completed, the project will have increased the Principality's footprint by 6 hectares. ©Mareterra

L’Anse du Portier, the project’s promoter, shared the information on Monday.

It is a colossal undertaking, costing two billion euros, with a new extension out to sea as the end result. It represents an extension of six hectares, or 3% of Monegasque territory, directly reclaimed from the sea at Le Portier. And the project, as L’Anse du Portier reported to Agence France Presse (AFP), will be ready next year, a few months ahead of schedule.

Five new luxury buildings, 14 villas, a shopping area, a new port, a public car park with 165 spaces and a landscaped park will be created, along with other amenities. From the outset Mareterra was designed to be environmentally responsible, with the planting of 800 trees, the creation of birds’ nests and insect hotels, as well as 600 metres of cycle path and 19,000 m2 of pedestrian area. 9,000 m2 of solar panels are also due to be installed.

Guy-Thomas Levy-Soussan, Managing Director of L’Anse du Portier says: “Mareterra is a real achievement for Monaco. The sea is now a new terrain to be conquered, but without damaging it.” As a reminder, work began on the project in 2015.