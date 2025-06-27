Prince Albert II and Sir Stelios celebrate two decades of peace and development

The President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta was the guest of honour at an exclusive event organised by The Foundation for Post Conflict Development in the presence of Prince Albert II, to mark FPCD’s 20th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of FPCD Monaco.

June 24 kicked off with an exclusive event at the Stelios Foundation Conference Hall. Nobel Peace Prize winner President Ramos-Horta shared his thoughts on building world peace, with Monaco youngsters. The candid discussion revealed the importance of dialogue and civic responsibility in a world in search of harmony.

Prince Albert II, patron of the FPCD, honoured the event with his presence, confirming his unwavering support for the peace and development mission. His participation demonstrates the Principality’s ongoing commitment to international humanitarian initiatives.

© Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

Symbols and gratitude

The Timorese President presented Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou with traditional Timorese coffee, a cultural symbol that embodies the resilience and heritage of his people. There was a screening of a TVMonaco film in the evening, followed by a lively discussion.

At the cocktail reception, the Prince Albert of Monaco 2023 Leadership Award was presented to the Gazelles de Monaco by Claudia Abate, and the creation of FPCD Norway was announced, extending the global footprint of the foundation that is committed to peace.