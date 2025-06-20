Walk on the Wild Side: Stelios Philanthropic Foundation hosts screening, €7000 raised to fight cancer

On June 17, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and the Stelios Foundation Conference Hall in Monaco hosted the premiere of “Walk on the Wild Side”, a powerful 55-minute documentary by Irish producer Germaine McCormack-Kos that chronicles her cancer journey and honours the pioneering doctors who made her recovery possible

Take a Walk on the Wild Side and beat cancer – Monaco film premiere and fundraiser

Sir Stelios matched all donations by attendees, helping raise €7,000 in support of children’s cancer research. All proceeds are going to the Fondation Princesse Grace de Monaco, which funds vital cancer treatments for children in Monaco and France. Co-organised with the Princess Grace Irish Library the event shared a story of survival and hope.

Paula Farquharson of the Princess Grace Irish Library, co-host of the event – photo courtesy of Stelios Philanthropic Foundation Sir Stelios welcoming attendees – photo courtesy Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

Sir Stelios: over €100m donated to his charitable foundations since 2010