Walk on the Wild Side: Stelios Philanthropic Foundation hosts screening, €7000 raised to fight cancer

Published on 20 June 2025
Sir-Stelios-presenting-the-cheque-to-Caroline-OConor_Administrative-Director-Fondation-Princesse-Grace_17-June-2025
€7000 were raised for research into cancer among children - photo courtesy Stelios Philanthropic Foundation
On June 17, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou and the Stelios Foundation Conference Hall in Monaco hosted the premiere of “Walk on the Wild Side”, a powerful 55-minute documentary by Irish producer Germaine McCormack-Kos that chronicles her cancer journey and honours the pioneering doctors who made her recovery possible

Sir Stelios matched all donations by attendees, helping raise €7,000 in support of children’s cancer research. All proceeds are going to the Fondation Princesse Grace de Monaco, which funds vital cancer treatments for children in Monaco and France. Co-organised with the Princess Grace Irish Library the event shared a story of survival and hope.

Paula Farquharson of the Princess Grace Irish Library, co-organiser of the event - photo courtesy of Stelios Philanthropic Foundation
Paula Farquharson of the Princess Grace Irish Library, co-host of the event – photo courtesy of Stelios Philanthropic Foundation
Sir Stelios welcoming attendees – photo courtesy Stelios Philanthropic Foundation

