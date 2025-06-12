Take a walk on the wild side and beat cancer – Monaco film premiere and fundraiser

The film is being premiere on June 17 - all rights reserved

Hurry, hurry, hurry – tickets are almost sold out for this film premiere on June 17, which is also raising funds for the Fondation Princess Grace de Monaco for vital cancer research to save children.

The uplifting film is a tribute to the pioneering doctors who developed early cancer cures. Germaine McCormack-Kos met them on her own personal journey to recovery, with their help. It brings a message of hope to families affected by cancer and showcases the doctors’ incredible, life-saving work.

Image courtesy PGIL

Buying a ticket will help fund future research!

Tickets are priced €55 (includes film plus lunch) from the Princess Grace Irish Library at info@pgil.mc

The film is 55 minutes long, and is being shown in English with French subtitles

Doors open at midday with a welcome cocktail, film starts at 12:15, followed by a buffet lunch by 13:15

There will also be a Q&A with medical specialists after lunch for those who would like more information.

The event is being hosted at the

Stelios Foundation Conference Hall,

14 Quai Antoine 1er

Monaco, MC 98000

Research: ‘reason to hope’ for paediatric brain cancers thanks to CSM