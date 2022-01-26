The names were approved unanimously.

On the agenda at the Municipal Council meeting on Monday, January 24 was the naming of the future spaces and streets in the Mareterra extension. The names proposed by the Palace and stakeholders were approved by the elected officials.

The residential part to the east will give birth to the Promenade Prince Jacques, the avenue Mareterra (in the centre of the block) and the vallée de la Pinède, which will be lined with trees.

The western part, dedicated to port and aquatic activities and restaurants, will include the Place Princesse Gabriella, the Esplanade Prince Jacques and the Quai du Petit Portier.

Princess Charlene is not left out, since the neighbourhood will include a swimming pool bearing her name. A tribute to her career as a swimmer, but also to her many actions to prevent drowning, via her Foundation. A recreational space called “Pinède” will also be created.

