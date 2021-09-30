











You pass by them every day, but do you know what these constructions will look like? Discover the future face of the Principality.

These are works that are dizzying. They are huge projects that last for years, even decades, but which are necessary for the community. Discover the five buildings that will considerably change the Principality’s urban landscape (within a few years).

Testimonio II

Already at work on the Odeon Tower, the Marzocco Group has tackled another major project. Since this one was right next door, they called on the Monegasque architect Alexandre Giraldi and the Arquitectonia firm to ensure architectural continuity.

Testimonio II is 348 flats, a crèche with 50 cots and a new site for the International School of Monaco which will be able to accommodate 700 students.

The complex is expected to be completed by 2024.

© Simon Zwierniak/Monaco-Tribune

© Marzocco Group

Îlot Pasteur

This multifunctional space was designed by the Square agency (François Lallemand) and CCA (Christian Curau)*. Wedged between Boulevard Rainier III and Avenue de Fontvieille, it’s a marvel of optimisation.

The complex will include a public car park with 910 spaces, a secondary school with 1,500 pupils, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, a sorting centre, a library, a multi-purpose hall, 7,560 m² of office space, etc.

Project completion scheduled for 2024-2025.

© Simon Zwierniak/Monaco-Tribune

© Square – CCA*

Offshore extension

Anse du Portier and Mareterra is a 60,000m² offshore extension with an estimated budget of 2 billion euros. The new district will be composed of public spaces and residences designed to meet the growing demand for luxury properties in Monaco.

Some big names are behind this feat: Valode & Pistre Architects, Renzo Piano (designer of the Larvotto), Michel Desvigne for the landscape, the Monegasque architect Alexandre Giraldi… The district will be pedestrianised and will meet the Principality’s objective of being totally carbon neutral by 2050.

We’ll see the result in 2025.

© Simon Zwierniak/Monaco-Tribune

© Valode & Pistre

New Princess Grace Hospital Centre

The challenge is considerable: to renovate a hospital that has been in operation since 1902 whilst ensuring continuity of care and, above all, the peace of mind of the patients.

The first part of the project is slowly coming to an end, with the new hospital premises becoming operational in 2026. The final part of the project is planned for 2032, with the demolition of the old building.

© Simon Zwierniak/Monaco-Tribune

© AIA Life Designers*

New Fontvieille shopping centre

Work has not yet begun, but it will soon: the authorisation to build in 2021 has been approved. The project is huge and will give Fontvieille a good touch of modernity. This project has not been given to just anyone as it is the Socri Reim group, creator of Nice Etoile project and Polygone Riviera, which has won the tender.

The complete renovation of the shopping centre includes about 80 shops with a three- or four-screen cinema, 40 flats and 2,000 parking spaces. All of this will be overlooked by a tiered garden, a real green lung with 2,000 trees conceived by Massimiliano Fuksas and Jean Mus. What better way to improve air quality!

The project is expected in 2027.

© Simon Zwierniak/Monaco-Tribune

© Socri Reim

* This article was updated on 30/09/2021 to add the mention of “CCA (Christian Curau)”, replace “AIA Architectes” by “AIA Life Designers” and “Nice Etoile” by “Nice Etoile project”.