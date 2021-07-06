











On Saturday 3 July, Prince Albert II of Monaco gave the go ahead for the inauguration of the new Larvotto beach complex.

After a 22 month long wait, Larvotto beach finally got the green light to reopen. A sandy stretch of public space, you can now enjoy all 14 000m² of this non-smoking beach and its promenade. Not only this, but there are a whole host of brand new terraces and restaurants to try out too.

The new site designed by Renzo Piano, a renowned Italian architect (famous for the Pompidou Centre in Paris and winner of the 1998 Pritzker prize), will open at the start of 2022. Until then, you can take a stroll along the completely modernised Larvotto beach.

Rethinking the space

An iconic site in the Principality, the Director of Urban Amenities specifically stated the renovation work should seek to “reclaim the public space”. As such, there is a brand new cycle path, more than 130 trees to provide plenty of shade and a variety of facilities such as a creche, a gym and a diving school. People with reduced mobility and disabilities can also enjoy the beach as the ease-of-access site (known in French as Handiplage) is back.

Unfortunately for sports fans though, the beach volleyball courts have been removed.

