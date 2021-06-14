











Gennaro Iorio, cellar master at the Hôtel de Paris, presents three exceptional bottles from their collection of over 4,200 varieties.

Below the gardens of the Hôtel de Paris are where these treasures hide. Join us on a journey of history and discovery as the wine cellars at the Hôtel de Paris open their doors to Monaco Tribune.

Dug out in 1874, more than 150 years have passed since Marie Blanc, wife of François Blanc, founder of la Société des Bains de Mer de Monaco, opened these cellars. Now, seven employees work here all year round, at one of the largest hotel wine cellars in the world, providing wine to 42 restaurants and looking after the 350,000 bottles stored here.

Join Gennaro Iorio, Chef de Cave at the Hôtel de Paris, as he takes us through the cellars to learn more about these hidden treasures and their history.

