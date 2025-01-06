Stéphane Tendero takes over management of Café de Paris Monte-Carlo

After heading up a number of prestigious establishments, Stéphane Tendero is the new manager of the legendary brasserie on the Place du Casino @montecarlosbm

He succeeds Éric Gorjux, who managed the brasserie since it reopened in November 2023.

With over 30 years’ experience as a restaurant manager, Stéphane Tendero will be bringing his expertise to bear, leading the staff and maintaining the excellent standards of the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo.

From major Parisian brasseries to the Café de Paris Monte-Carlo

Stéphane Tendero worked in prestigious Parisian establishments before joining Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer. From the outset of his career, he made a name for himself with key roles in prestigious establishments in France, including casinos in Bordeaux, Trouville-sur-Mer and Enghien-les-Bains.

His expertise then took him to Paris, where he managed some of the capital’s most iconic venues. Notable achievements include his role as Executive Director at La Coupole and his success in opening Thierry Marx’ brasserie for the Lagardère Travel Retail group.

At Fouquet’s Paris, he headed up the restaurant side and brought a new dynamic, developing a premium customer experience. His expertise enabled the establishment to become a veritable gathering place for those with a taste for fine food and luxury, serving over 1,000 covers a day. “Sharing expertise is essential, and I pay particular attention to the human aspect and to passing on knowledge when managing my staff,” he said in a press release.

