Treat your tastebuds to Sunday brunch at Hôtel Martinez

Created by Jean Imbert, the brunch will be served every Sunday at the restaurant Le Sud in the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, until May 12, 2024.

You can’t miss it if you’re out for a stroll on the Croisette. A genuine icon of the Riviera’s luxury hotels, the Martinez is the favourite hangout of the biggest stars when they come to Cannes. Its 1930s style certainly catches the eye, but its cuisine is also a major attraction.

For the 2024 season, the 5-star hotel invites guests to come and enjoy its Brunch du Dimanche (Sunday Brunch) from 12 pm to 3 pm at the restaurant Le Sud. Everyone can select their favourite items and create their own menu from its top-quality buffet.

Meticulously prepared by Jean Imbert, the legendary French chef, you may well be in for a tasty treat. With live jazz on the piano, you can enjoy your brunch in a relaxed atmosphere with friends or family.

© BOBY © BOBY

Cold meats, shucked oysters, crudités, sushi, pastries, cheese platters: it’s enough to make your mouth water. For those with a bigger appetite, a hot dish from the menu is served next to the buffet.

Every Sunday, four of the chef’s different specials are on offer, featuring eggs, fish, meat, pasta or risotto. There is also something for dessert: a slice of giant cookie, crepes, or fresh seasonal fruit. And, for the real gourmets, a menu with champagne is also available!

Practical details: