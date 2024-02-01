Paragliding in and around Monaco

Paragliding over the Bay of Monaco, an unforgettable experience (Photo © Imagin'Air)

The Principality and the surrounding area are full of spots and addresses for paragliding enthusiasts and those who would like to discover our beautiful region from the air. Here are 5 top addresses in the Alpes-Maritimes.

Imagin’Air – Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

Is it your dream to fly like a bird over the Principality and the Riviera? Why wait? Imagin’Air can make that dream come true.

Since 2004, the outfit has welcomed seasoned enthusiasts and curious beginners. Take-off is on the shores of the Mediterranean in winter, from Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and at the gateway to the Mercantour in summer, from La Colmiane.

Thrill-seekers and lovers of beautiful landscapes will be in their element (Photo © Imagin’Air)

Beginners can try out tandem paragliding with experienced instructors. But above all, you’ll be flying over breathtaking landscapes.

From 1 October to 30 April, the Golfe Bleu beach will be your unforgettable “landing strip.” And as a bonus, when you take off, you’ll be treated to an incredible panorama of the Riviera, from Monaco to Ventimiglia.

A paragliding school is also open all year round. It will take you to some of the best hang-gliding areas, including Tende, Sospel and Auron.

Find out more

Different packages are available, from a simple introductory tandem flight (100 euros for 15 minutes) to an advanced solo course for blue level pilots (180 euros per day per person).

For more information, visit imagin-air.com or call 06 60 72 60 43.

Azur Parapente – Nice

Azur Parapente has been in business for over thirty years, and has a team of enthusiastic instructors who will be happy to give you valuable advice throughout your experience.

A striking contrast of sea and mountains (Photo All rights reserved)

Here you can enjoy the pleasures of paragliding and discover the region from the air. During your flight, you’ll enjoy an incredible view of the Mediterranean, from Monaco to Nice via Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

The two-seater paraglider lands on the Golfe Bleu beach, also in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, having taken off from Mont Gros, 700m above sea level.

Find out more

The Roquebrune-Cap-Martin introductory flight, descending 700 m during 15 to 20 minutes in the air, costs 100 euros.

For more information, head over to azur-parapente.fr or call 06 80 13 59 15.

Ailéments – Gréolières

Looking for a change of scenery, preferring the peaks of the hinterland to the coastline?

With Ailéments, you’ll discover the Gorges du Loup and the Grasse region as you fly over the Parc National des Préalpes d’Azur.

The hinterland and the Mercantour massif, what more could you ask for? (Photo All rights reserved)

Less than an hour’s drive from Nice, it’s an ideal base camp for lovers of outdoor sports in general.

With the Cheiron, whose summit is at 1778 m, the Mercantour massif and the pretty village of Gourdon as a backdrop, the panorama is breathtaking. And flights are available all year round!

Find out more

Several types of flight are available: child (90 euros), ascending (130 euros), prestige (250 euros), ski (70 euros) or educational (200 euros).

For more information, visit ailements.fr or call 04 93 32 10 99.

Aile Libre Parapente – Saint-Vallier-de-Thiey

A pilot since 1994 and a qualified paragliding instructor since 2002, Marie will be delighted to share her passion for paragliding with you.

(Photo All rights reserved)

Introductory tandem flights are on offer throughout the year in the Alpes-Maritimes. You’ll be surrounded by the magnificent scenery of the Préalpes d’Azur.

As well as the hinterland, if you prefer the coastline, Aile Libre Parapente also provides flights over the Mediterranean between Nice and Menton.

Find out more

Several types of flight and prices are available: introductory flight (75 euros), ascent (95 euros), performance (115 euros) and escape (190 euros).

For more information, check out ailelibre.com or call 06 63 23 61 42.

L’art de l’air – Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

L’art de l’air is a group of paragliding enthusiasts whose sole aim is to help you discover the skies of the Côte d’Azur, at fabulous Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

(Photo All rights reserved)

From the panoramic views on take-off from the Mont Gros to the unforgettable colours of the Golfe Bleu waters, you’ll enjoy a unique experience at the most beautiful free-flight site in France.

During your flight, you’ll have an incredible view of Monaco, Nice and Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

Find out more

Expect to pay 100 euros for an introductory flight (10 to 20 minutes), 140 euros for a ‘double-dose’ introductory flight (20 to 30 minutes) or 200 euros for over 30 minutes.

For more information, visit roquebrunecapmartinparapente.com or call 06 12 42 17 90.