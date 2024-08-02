What’s on in Monaco in August 2024?

Monaco Tribune has compiled a list of the key events you shouldn’t miss in the Principality, as well as some ideas for outings.

Exhibition: Turner, the sublime legacy

The last room, called the Cathedral, includes many late works by the British artist © Communication Department / Frédéric Nebinger

A number of works by the major British early 19th century artist, William Turner, are on display at the Grimaldi Forum. For this summer’s flagship exhibition, the Forum is pulling out all the stops, with paintings on loan from the Tate’s collections.

This rare exhibition is not to be missed. It also showcases contemporary artists, whose works echo the British painter, who was ahead of his time on questions relating to nature and the environment.

Turner, the sublime legacy: ‘a collection that you won’t often see’

Monte-Carlo Summer Festival

Lenny Kravitz at the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival 2024 © TV Sorrisi e Canzoni

The Monte-Carlo Summer Festival is a flagship event in the Principality, attracting thousands of music lovers every year. For the 2024 edition, the festival runs from July 6 to August 16, with an eclectic programme in iconic venues such as the Opéra Garnier and the Salle des Étoiles.

August promises to be particularly exciting, with concerts by international stars such as Myriam Fares, Il Volo, Jorja Smith and Lenny Kravitz.

Photo exhibition: “Monaco et le Tour de France”

Several panels trace the history of the Tour de France in Monaco © Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

If you’re passing by the Saint-Martin gardens, don’t miss the photo exhibition on the railings between the Oceanographic Museum and the Cathedral. 19 photos retrace the different Tour de France stages that have taken place in the Principality. It’s an opportunity to discover Monaco through archive images and relive the great event, which is always a source of joy and pride.

Summer at Port Hercule

© Monaco Tribune / Astrid Berges

As it does every summer, Monaco’s town council is turning the port into an entertainment venue for residents and tourists to make the most of the summer. With a merry-go-round, go-karting, basketball courts, hook-a-duck, trampoline, NINJA circuit… the many activities will be there until August 25.

There will also be the AS Monaco Village between 4 pm and 10.30 pm! Football matches on the mini pitch, the Kids Tour caravan, an accuracy contest on the giant target, a quiz on AS Monaco, hard-fought table football matches… there’s something for everyone!

You’ll be able to pick up the new 2024-25 shirts from the pop-up shop, and there are goodies to be won every afternoon.

On August 8, from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm, the youngest Monegasque fans will be able to take part in introductory and advanced football workshops with several players from the Academy.

Not to be missed: this Saturday, August 3, a festive evening with a DJ on the Quai Albert I and another on August 17, this time on a 90s-2000s theme. On 9 August, a show featuring 800 drones will be performed over the harbour.

OPMC concerts at the Prince’s Palace

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

The concerts at the Prince’s Palace, which began on 11 July, continue through August. Two concerts will round off the season. The penultimate concert on 4 August will perform Brahms, Smetana and Dvorak. The final one, on 8 August, will be conducted by Petr Popelka and Mao Fujita will be at the piano, playing works by Dvorak and Schumann.

‘Note Bleue’ Summer Festival

© Facebook / La Note Bleue

The ‘Note Bleue’ Summer Festival is a must for music lovers, with concerts ranging from jazz and soul to funk and world music. In August, five groups will provide the entertainment on Larvotto beach: