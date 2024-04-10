Monte-Carlo Summer Festival 2024: who’s on the bill?

Artists, dates, venues.. Monaco Tribune has all the festival facts you need.

Advertising

Summer is on the way in the Principality and it promises to be an exciting one. After a highly successful 2023 edition , the 2024 edition will be very colourful! The annual Monte-Carlo Sporting Summer Festival 2024 has been announced, and we’re in for a few surprises from the organisers.

Alfonso Ciulla, the festival’s new Artistic Director, announced the programme of concerts from 6 July to 16 August. Stéphane Valeri, CEO of the Monte-Carlo SBM, shared his support for Alfonso Ciulla on LinkedIn: “Our new artistic director has unveiled a very fast-paced season, full of different colours and styles, which will appeal to all generations and audiences.”

Stéphane Valeri with Alfonso Ciulla and Albert Manzone © Stéphane Valeri LinkedIn

The festival will take place in two of Monte-Carlo’s iconic venues: the Salle des Étoiles at the Sporting, and the Opéra Garnier. Ticket prices range from €120 to €400, and the box office is already open.

This is the programme, as announced:

6 July – Stars 80 in support of Fights Aids Monaco at the Sporting’s Salle des Étoiles

9 July – Sam Smith at the Sporting’s Salle des Étoiles

16 July – Diana Krall at the Opéra Garnier

19 July – Jamiroquai in support of the Red Cross at the Sporting’s Salle des Étoiles

25 July – Duran Duran at the Sporting’s Salle des Étoiles

29 July – Trevor Noah at the Opéra Garnier

2 August – Myriam Fares at the Sporting’s Salle des Étoiles

3 August – Il Volo at the Sporting’s Salle des Étoiles

14 August – Jorja Smith at the Opéra Garnier

15 & 16 August – Lenny Kravitz at the Sporting’s Salle des Étoiles

For more information, head over to the festival website.