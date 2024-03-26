Monaco's Best
Events

Stars 80 concert comes to Monaco this summer

By Sarah Incari
Published on 26 March 2024
stars-80
The Stars 80 show will also tour France in 2024 - © Monte-Carlo SBM
Sabrina, Christiane from Zouk Machine and Patrick Hernandez will perform their legendary hits at the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival on July 6. 

Advertising

Boys boys boys… The phenomenon, which has already registered 4.5 million spectators, will feature Sabrina, Emile & Images, Patrick Hernandez, Jean-Pierre Mader, William from Début de Soirée, Christiane from Zouk Machine as well as Joniece Jamison, Phil Barney and Vivien Savage in an exceptional new show. Backed by their musicians, the artists will pay tribute to the crazy eighties.

Spiritual concert organised at Easter in Monaco Cathedral

A charity concert

Stars 80 will support Fight Aids Monaco, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM) will be unveiling a number of other prestigious artists in the near future.

More info:

  • Prices: dinner and concert from €260
  • Doors open: 8 pm / concert starts: 10.30 pm
  • Bookings: montecarlolive.com / ticketoffice@sbm.mc