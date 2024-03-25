Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising
Events

Spiritual concert organised at Easter in Monaco Cathedral

By Sarah Incari
Published on 25 March 2024
1 minute read
monaco-cathedral
Admission is free subject to availability - © Visit Monaco
By Sarah Incari
- 25 March 2024
1 minute read

The concert is on Monday 25 March at 6.30 pm. 

Advertising

You will be able to enjoy Luigi Boccherini ‘s Stabat Mater, narrated by Juliette Degenne and soprano Stefanie Steger. The two artists will be accompanied by a quintet of musicians from the OPMC, for a moment out of time.

The Stabat Mater is a religious work by Luigi Boccherini (1743-1805), composed in 1781 and revised in 1800. Boccherini was a musician best known for his chamber music. His Stabat Mater was commissioned by the King of Spain’s younger brother, Luis of Spain, Count of Chinchón. It was destined for a liturgical service at the Palacio de la Mosquera, Arenas de San Pedro, where they lived. The text dates from the 13th century and is attributed to Jacopone da Todi, who meditates on Mary’s suffering during the crucifixion of Jesus.

The Blues Brothers back in concert in Monaco

The concert, organised in partnership with the Diocese of Monaco’s cultural department, will also featue a reading of texts by Charles Péguy, taken from Le Mystère de la Charité de Jeanne d’Arc.