Spiritual concert organised at Easter in Monaco Cathedral

The concert is on Monday 25 March at 6.30 pm.

You will be able to enjoy Luigi Boccherini ‘s Stabat Mater, narrated by Juliette Degenne and soprano Stefanie Steger. The two artists will be accompanied by a quintet of musicians from the OPMC, for a moment out of time.

The Stabat Mater is a religious work by Luigi Boccherini (1743-1805), composed in 1781 and revised in 1800. Boccherini was a musician best known for his chamber music. His Stabat Mater was commissioned by the King of Spain’s younger brother, Luis of Spain, Count of Chinchón. It was destined for a liturgical service at the Palacio de la Mosquera, Arenas de San Pedro, where they lived. The text dates from the 13th century and is attributed to Jacopone da Todi, who meditates on Mary’s suffering during the crucifixion of Jesus.

The concert, organised in partnership with the Diocese of Monaco’s cultural department, will also featue a reading of texts by Charles Péguy, taken from Le Mystère de la Charité de Jeanne d’Arc.