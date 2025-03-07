Top Marques Monaco and zondacrypto in Porsche giveaway

Mark your diary for the 20th Top Marques Monaco show, 7 to 11 May 2025 © Anaïs Riu / Monaco Tribune

Your dream of driving a Porsche could well come true…

The Top Marques Monaco trade show is back at the Grimaldi Forum from 7 to 11 May 2025. For its 20th edition, the internationally renowned car show has a little surprise for visitors. What’s in store? A breathtaking exhibition of supercars, of course, but also a competition to win a Porsche 911 Carrera S 2024 worth €150,000.

The luxury car is being donated by zondacrypto, a regulated European crypto-currency platform and main sponsor of Top Marques for the second year running. Valued at around €150,000, it will be centre stage for the duration of the event.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this incredible gift to our community. Thanks to our partnership with zondacrypto, we can finally make this dream come true. We are extremely proud to have reached this important milestone, and we think this unique competition is the perfect way to celebrate our 20th anniversary!” says Emeric Garcia, Top Marques’ director.

Competition rules

Entering the competition involves several steps. First, you must like the post about the competition on Top Marques’ Instagram account, tag two friends in the comments and share it in a story. You must also follow both @topmarquesmonaco and @zondacrypto on Instagram too.

Second, download the zondacrypto app and create a free account. Use the PORSCHE10 coupon code when registering to receive $10 in cryptocurrency (ZND token).

The organisers also point out that attending the Top Marques show and registering on site multiplies your chances of winning by ten.

The draw will take place on 30 May 2025, several days after the event, and will be carried out by a bailiff. Best of luck!