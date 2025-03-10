Fine dining: 3 delicious addresses in the Port of Nice

Three dedicated and talented chefs for you to discover in Nice's Port district ©LeBistrotdeJan

Just a few kilometres from the Principality, Nice’s Port district is the perfect place to enjoy a good meal.

We have selected three restaurants that are well worth a visit: elegant or casual dining and fresh, refined dishes concocted and prepared by three talented chefs.

Le Bistrot de Jan

‘Le Bistrot de Jan’ opened in the heart of the Port of Nice, at 12 rue Lascaris, at the end of November. The new establishment, run by Michelin-starred chef Jan-Hendrik van der Westhuizen, has a warm, relaxed approach.

Jan-Hendrik van der Westhuizen made a name for himself with his gourmet restaurant Jan, which opened in September 2013 and was awarded a Michelin star in 2016.

©JanChefsWhites /Jenna

The award soon established the reputation of the chef who hails from Middelburg in South Africa. His new restaurant, Le Bistrot de Jan, offers an accessible alternative for diners who want to discover the chef’s world without the formalism of haute cuisine. There are no rules: you can eat with your fingers, and use the bread to soak up your sauce if you like! The menu is all about dishes for sharing, and quality produce.

The atmosphere here is more cosy and friendly, while still showcasing the skills that earned the chef the distinction of being the first South African to be recognised by Michelin.

The menu at Bistrot de Jan is inspired by both traditional French recipes and South African flavours, a nod to the chef’s childhood.

The dishes on offer include:

Sole Meunière à la Grenobloise, a bistro staple.

Chicken pie with truffle sauce, a signature dish. The pie is inspired by the chef’s grandmother’s recipes.

Cauliflower and Gremolata Steak, for those who are looking for a vegetarian alternative, a tasty gremolata spices up the cauliflower.

There is no shortage of desserts, including :

La Malva de maman (Mum’s Malva) with homemade vanilla ice cream: childhood memories, brought up to date.

‘Mon Chou au Chocolat’, rooibos custard and Piedmont hazelnut praline: a creation that combines originality and a balance of flavours.

Tarte Tatin with raw cream

Address : 12 Rue Lascaris, Nice

Opening times: Tuesday to Saturday, 12 noon to 3 pm and 7 pm to midnight.

Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm.

Marechiaro

Facing the Port of Nice, Marechiaro is a place where you can enjoy a taste of Italy in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Chef Francesco, originally from a village near Naples, serves generous Mediterranean cuisine.

©Marechiaro

“Our aim is to serve fresh produce and for our customers to come back several times a week! We want them to feel at home. That’s very important. It’s a friendly restaurant where we try to remember people. We’ve had good feedback, people are happy and so are we. We’ve included all the dishes from our region on the menu,” Francesco explains.

©ChefFrancesco/Marechiaro

There is a warm and attentive welcome. The team knows its regulars and takes the time to advise each customer. The restaurant’s decor perfectly reflects chef Francesco’s intention of offering a truly Italian experience. Every detail, from the photos of Naples and the Amalfi coast to the lemons from Menton, has been designed to take guests on a culinary trip to Italy.

Hearty cuisine

The dishes on offer include:

Linguine with clams

Rigatoni Marechiaro (sausages, porcini mushrooms, rocket)

Seafood paccheri (squid, prawns, mussels, clams, cherry tomatoes),

Fritto misto Marechiaro (squid, prawns, baby sole, baby red mullet, vegetable tempura, tartar sauce)

Grilled squid and burrata

Fillet of sea bream

Zuppa di cozze (mussels, clams, squid, langoustines, lightly spiced cherry tomatoes)

Parma ham, Napoli salami, mortadella, Tuscan pecorino, mild provolone

The dishes are hearty and tasty! If you like seafood, ask about the day’s catch. Chef Francesco will be delighted to answer any questions you may have, and to cut up the fresh fish himself, at your table. The wine menu showcases Italian wines.

Address: 12 Quai des Docks, Nice

Opening times: open every day from 9.30 am to 10.30 pm

Maison F

Located at the end of the Quai des Docks, Maison F is a must for epicureans who are looking for quality ingredients and refined cuisine. Under the guiding hand of chef Mickaël Farraut, each dish is a voyage of discovery with carefully selected flavours and produce.

The motto here is “Fresh is best” The menu changes depending on the season and availability, reflecting the chef’s relentless quest for quality and freshness: “Our aim is to have the very best produce,” says the chef, who makes a point of choosing his meat and fish from the best producers.

Meat and fish take pride of place, with exceptional cuts such as Simmental Chateaubriand, Irish prime rib, matured for 60 days, and Australian Wagyu sirloin.

As for the sea’s bounty, Mediterranean and international flavours mingle on the menu. There are classics like the chef’s bouillabaisse, made with four fish fillets, but also exotic inspirations like tiradito, a refined dish using the fish of the day, maracuja, yuzu avocado and fermented chilli cream.

The chef’s inspiration comes from his travels around the world, from which he has brought back Nikkei, Mediterranean and Asian infuences.

©maisonF

Finally, we can’t leave out the restaurant’s signature dish: smoked scallops. A veritable showcase for the chef’s skills, it’a recipe “that’s been with me for a very long time and that I rework from season to season,” says Chef Mickaël. The scallops are accompanied by a frothy risottino with mature parmesan, pan-fried porcini mushrooms and artichokes. A dish that immediately appeals to gourmets.

“A meeting place”

©MaisonF

What also sets Maison F apart is its unique atmosphere: “We’re up for anything,” says Mickaël Farraut. In the morning, you can sit down to breakfast with fresh juices and home-made pastries. In the afternoon, the sunny terrace invites you to relax over a signature cocktail or a refreshing smoothie. Then there’s dinner, followed by a festive atmosphere with DJs, musicians and performers.

The restaurant also has a lounge area, ideal for evenings out with friends, and a central bar serving innovative cocktails, some of which are CBD-based, accompanied by original entertainment.

At Maison F, it’s all about a personalised experience. For those who like surprises, chef Mickaël can create a ‘blind menu’ on request: “If someone asks me in the morning for that evening, I’ll create a recipe especially for them, on the spot,” he explains. A rare luxury, which illustrates the extent to which the chef’s passion is reflected in each of his dishes and his constant desire to innovate in order to surprise his guests.

The dishes on offer include:

Exotic tiradito: thinly sliced fish of the day, maracuja sauce, yuzu avocado and fermented chilli cream.

Filet of beef Rossini: exceptional meat, served with a truffled mash and the chef’s secret sauce.

Pan-fried foie gras with fig, medjoul date and walnut compote.

Westholme Wagyu sirloin.

Sea bream: served with soya oil and spring onion.

Hand-chopped veal tartare: eight-month-matured caviar, iodised espuma.

Matured Irish prime rib (Lesage Prestige selection, matured for 60 days)

Address: 8 Quai des Docks, Nice

Opening times: Every day except Tuesday, from 9 am to 10.30 pm.

Saturdays from 9 am to 11.30 pm

