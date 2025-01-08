“The Prince of Venice”, Emmanuel-Philibert de Savoie’s second restaurant to open in Monaco

Emmanuel-Philibert of Savoy is heir to the Italian throne and also a restaurateur, producer, host and more © Prince of Venice

It is the head of the royal house of Savoie’s latest restaurant venture.

After running a food truck and “The Prince of Venice” Italian restaurant in Los Angeles since 2020, Emmanuel-Philibert de Savoie has decided to continue his culinary adventure in Monaco.

The Prince announced the opening of the brand new Monegasque venue on his Instagram account. “Pinsa or Pasta? If you find it hard to choose, try both. Opening soon in Monaco. Stay tuned, it’s coming very soon, with take away and delivery!” Clotilde Courau’s husband wrote in the caption to his French-language post.

The restaurant will be serving Roman pizzas, arancini, desserts and, of course, pasta with sauce. While the opening date is still unknown, the address is not a secret. Monegasques and residents in the surrounding area will soon be able to sample Italian specialties by Emmanuel-Philibert de Savoie at 39 boulevard du Jardin Exotique. Foodies will be delighted at the prospect!

