Kelly Rutherford at Monte-Carlo Fashion Week 2025

Monte-Carlo Fashion Week is organised by the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode (Monegasque Chamber of Fashion), founded in 2009 by Federica Nardoni Spinetta © Terenzi Communications

American actress Kelly Rutherford will be presented with the Fashion Icon Award on 24 April, at Monte-Carlo Fashion Week.

The award recognises figures who contribute to the world of fashion through their style, influence and commitment to design.

Held from 22 to 26 April, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week will celebrate its 13ᵉ edition this year. The event will take place in the exclusive setting of the Yacht Club de Monaco. Organised by the Monegasque Chamber of Fashion, Monte-Carlo Fashion Week shines a spotlight on contemporary creativity, sustainable brands and influential figures in the fashion world.

The Fashion Awards ceremony, the highlight of the week, will honour the designers, brands and individuals who have stood out through their work and their commitment to the indusry.

An actress with a passion for fashion

Kelly Rutherford, who audiences discovered through her role as Lily Van der Woodsen in the Gossip Girl series, has established herself as a style icon in recent years. A major presence in the fashion world, she is often to be seen in the front row at fashion shows by some of the world’s leading houses, including Dior, Jean-Paul Gaultier Couture, Schiaparelli Couture and Elie Saab.

The actress is also active on the creative side, with a number of high-profile collaborations. She recently designed a refined bob in partnership with Australian brand Lorna Murray and created a capsule collection with Parisian label Carel. She is admired for her minimalist, elegant style, in line with the quiet luxury trend, which favours pure lines and quality materials.

Kelly Rutherford shares her looks with her many followers on Instagram, in selfies that she takes in the lift of her New York apartment block. The ritual has developed something of a cult following, and showcases her personal style: Parisian elegance and New York chic. In just a few years, she has crafted an image as a discreet and influential modern muse, who is sought after by many brands.

