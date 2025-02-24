Monte-Carlo Fashion Week returns from 22 to 26 April

The Principality’s official fashion event promises a packed programme of fashion shows, presentations and conferences, with a strong focus on sustainability, circularity, and diversity.

The thirteenth Monte-Carlo Fashion Week, from 22 to 26 April 2025, will reveal resort, cruise and capsule collections.

“We are proud to support Monegasque brands while providing the Principality of Monaco as a prestigious platform for international designers to showcase their collections and discuss the importance of sustainable and circular fashion,” said Federica Nardoni Spinetta, President and Founder of the Monegasque Chamber of Fashion.

Monte-Carlo Fashion Week

The event will take place in the exclusive setting of the Yacht Club de Monaco. Elisabetta Franchi will be first to grace the catwalks with her Eternal collection, bringing her vision of timeless beauty and Italian craftsmanship.

Another eagerly-awaited show will be Roberto Cavalli’s Couture collection, combining precious fabrics and exceptional embroidery.

10 years of the MCFW Fashion Awards

The highlight of the week will be the MCFW Fashion Awards ceremony, which celebrates its tenth anniversary, honouring designers and figures from the world of fashion for their ethical and innovative vision.

The Fashion Hub will also host presentations, conferences and a Fashion Symposium, reinforcing the event’s commitment to a more responsible future for fashion.

The event is organised by the Monegasque Chamber of Fashion, founded in 2009 by Federica Nardoni Spinetta, as well as Monte-Carlo Fashion Week and is supported by the Government, the Town Council and the Principality’s Tourist Office.

