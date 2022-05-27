The Chambre Monégasque de la Mode (Monaco Fashion Chamber), Monaco Town Hall and the Mission pour la Transition Energétique (Energy Transition Mission) teamed up to organise the greenest edition so far.

Monte-Carlo Fashion Week (MCFW) is celebrating its 10th edition. What distinguishes it from other Fashion Weeks is its commitment to sustainable fashion. Several conferences and round tables were held throughout the week to reflect on the consequences of fashion on the environment, to try to find solutions and to reward those who are making a difference.

A clothing drive

On the first day of Fashion Week, Monaco Town Hall launched a very specific clothing drive. The garments had to be made from only one kind of natural fibre, such as cotton, silk or pure cashmere. The clothes that were collected will be donated to local designers to give them a new life.

Responsible Fashion forums

On Wednesday, the Energy Transition Mission organised its “Sustainable Fashion Event”. The aim was to discuss the impact of fashion on the environment and to find solutions to reduce it as much as possible.

Alexis Giannotti, creator of a coffee fibre, were the two innovative designers from the Principality.

In addition to mentioning the major pollution caused by the fashion industry and in particular by Fast Fashion, the four speakers presented measures to limit its environmental impact. For example, it is preferable to buy local, good quality garments. Even though they may be more expensive to buy, you have to take into consideration all the times you can wear the garment without it becoming worn out.

Two winning brands

Several awards were given at the MCFW Fashion Awards Ceremony to brands or players who have a positive influence on the fashion industry.

In the Sustainable Contest, two Italian companies won a Sustainable Fashion Award. The Verabuccia brand won its prize in the “sustainable innovative start-up” category for its innovative plant-based leather, made from pineapple skins and Regenesi won its award in the “sustainable circular economy pioneer” category for the creation of fashion items made from 100% recycled materials.