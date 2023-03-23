Monte-Carlo Fashion Week celebrates tenth anniversary

The event has been showcasing ethical and sustainable fashion since 2013.

It is the place to be for followers of fashion. This year, Monte Carlo Fashion Week (MCFW) will be celebrating its tenth anniversary, from 17 to 21 May 2023.

Under the High Patronage of Princess Charlene, the event that has been organised since 2013 by the Monegasque Chamber of Fashion focuses above all on ethical and sustainable fashion. The prestigious guests and professionals will therefore include innovative designers, addressing important issues such as circularity, eco-sustainability, inclusiveness and diversity.

The week’s line-up includes fashion shows by iconic, emerging and eco-sustainable designers from Monaco and elsewhere, fashion conferences, cocktails and, of course, the Monte-Carlo Fashion Awards Ceremony on the evening of 20 May, which will reward the designers and personalities who have distinguished themselves in “Green” fashion.

Official event poster

For this anniversary edition, the MCFW will be held in a variety of emblematic venues in Monaco, such as the Yacht Club, for the conferences and showrooms as well as the Fashion Hub and the symposium, the new Prince’s Private Car Collection museum, which will host the fashion shows, and the Grande Verrière at the Grimaldi Forum, for the awards ceremony. “Circularity is not a temporary fashion trend, but the key to the future, starting with the podium. This is Monte-Carlo Fashion Week’s aim. To be a showcase for trends and, at the same time, perpetuate its essence as a benchmark for circular, ethical, eco-sustainable and inclusive fashion,” commented Federica Nardoni Spinetta, creator of the event and President and Founder of the Chambre Monégasque de la Mode (Monegasque Fashion Chamber).

Federica Nardoni Spinetta talks Monte-Carlo Fashion Week and sustainable fashion”

And the event is not just eco-responsible: for the seventh consecutive year, the MCFW will support the Princess Charlene Foundation, which seeks to prevent drowning throughout the world.