Prince Albert II continues Norman journey in ancestors’ footsteps

Historical heritage and dynastic symbols, ceremonies and cultural discoveries were the order of the day as the Monegasque Sovereign strengthened the age-old ties between the Principality and Normandy.

The second day of the Prince’s visit began on Thursday 10 April in Percy-en-Normandie, where Prince Albert II was welcomed at the town hall by Mayor Charly Varin, in the presence of the Prefect of the region and the President of the Departmental Council.

One of the highlights of the morning was the blessing of a recently restored 16th-century bell in Saint-Jean-Baptiste church. The historic relic, whose patron was Prince Honoré III of Monaco in 1751, bears witness to the ancestral links between the Grimaldi dynasty and the region, having originally belonged to the chapel of Mesnil-Céron, a former Grimaldi fiefdom, before being moved to Percy during the French Revolution.

Keen to promote local crafts and produce, the Sovereign awarded four new “Grimaldi Historic Sites of Monaco” labels to local craftsmen and retailers, before inaugurating a certified producers’ market. The friendly gathering gave him the opportunity to talk to the many residents and craftsmen in attendance, perpetuating the tradition of proximity that the Princely family holds dear.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

Remembrance and contemplation in Torigny-les-Villes

In the afternoon the Prince headed to Torigny-les-Villes, where he was welcomed at the Château des Matignon – now the town hall – by the mayor, Michaël Grandin. Emblematic of the Sovereign’s roots, the Château was the venue for a conference marking the publication of a book about Jacques III de Matignon, Count of Torigni (1644-1725), commemorating the 300th anniversary of his death.

The Prince then went to Saint-Laurent church for a moment of contemplation. Several of his ancestors are buried there, embodying an unbroken link between past and present. His visit continued at the chapel of the former Hôtel-Dieu, where he was able to appreciate the restoration work carried out thanks to his personal support.

Honouring the social legacy of Honoré V in Calvados

Journey’s end was at Saint-Martin-des-Besaces in Calvados, where Prince Honoré V of Monaco lived from 1823 to 1841, leaving a lasting legacy through his innovative system of agriculture and social assistance, which covered some forty towns and villages. His historic contribution is now commemorated by a street that bears his name.

After a republican ceremony, Prince Albert II, along with Mayor Alain Declomesnil and Deputy Mayor Éric Martin, unveiled the official plaque indicating that the municipality is part of the network of Grimaldi Historic Sites. The symbolic gesture helps preserve the shared history between the Principality and parts of Normandy.

Before concluding his visit, the Sovereign visited the Musée de la Percée du Bocage, a museum devoted to the D-Day Landings of 1944, providing a broader dimension of remembrance to his journey, from dynastic history to key events that shaped the Europe of today.