Monaco’s Princely Palace gets makeover but still open to visitors

The Prince’s Palace in Monaco is writing a new chapter in its thousand-year history, undergoing architectural modernisation and revealing forgotten treasures, while remaining open to the public.

A constant sentinel since 1297, Monaco’s Prince’s Palace is about to undergo a significant transformation. Instigated by Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, an ambitious reconstruction project will transform the western part of the building. The ‘New Wing’, built in the 1960s, will have an extra floor added to it, with a contemporary feel that nevertheless respects its heritage.

This architectural undertaking is part of an overall approach of preservation and optimisation. Apart from the aesthetic aspect, the aim is to bring this wing of the Palace up to the most demanding standards in terms of safety, accessibility and environmental performance – three essential pillars of responsible modern architecture.

The meticulous planning of the works reflects a clear desire to minimise the impact on the day-to-day running of the Palace and on the population.

Hidden treasures and open doors

In parallel to the modernisation work, the Prince’s Palace is revealing another facet of its evolution: the spectacular rediscovery of its Renaissance frescoes. Hidden from view for nearly five centuries, these masterpieces, covering over 600m², were revealed in 2015, and recently restored, providing visitors with an exceptional artistic journey back in time.

History and art buffs can now visit the sumptuous State Apartments.

Practical information

Opening times:

From 2 April to 30 June: 10am – 5pm (the Palace closes at 6pm)

1 July to 31 August: 10am – 6pm (the Palace closes at 7pm)

From 1 September to 15 October: 10am – 5pm (the Palace closes at 6pm)

Please note: visits will be suspended during the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.

For more information on visiting the Palace: Prince’s Palace of Monaco