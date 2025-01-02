Where to find Monaco’s best wine cellars?

Looking for a gift idea? Something special to celebrate or just planning a drink with friends? Here is our selection of cellars for lovers of good wine, and more…

The most ‘mainstream’

Nicolas Monaco Princess Caroline. It’s THE benchmark in its field. There’s something for every budget and every taste. Open every day of the week. Provides an online ordering and home delivery service. Perfect for all occasions, zero hassle.

Customer reviews:

“A very warm welcome. Recommends excellent wines, we really enjoyed ours. Highly recommend.” (Google)

“Excellent welcome, super advice. The wine merchants really took the time to explain the wines to us, despite being very busy for the festive season. I’ll be back! Happy holidays to you “ (Google)

9 rue Princesse Caroline, 98000 Monaco

Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 7.30 pm, Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm

© Nicolas Princesse Caroline

The most legendary

Grands Chais Monégasques welcomes you into its fabulous surroundings. Created in 1900, it is a veritable institution. It offers a huge selection of rare wines and spirits, with a wide variety of wines from around the world: from South Africa to New Zealand by way of Chile! A modern cellar that has managed to stay authentic. Tastings available on the premises.

Customer reviews:

“The decor alone would be worth a visit, but the advice, the range, and even the prices almost outshine it: I love it!” (Google)

“Listens carefully to your needs and makes suggestions to fit your budget” (Google)

11 Rue Baron de Sainte-Suzanne, 98000 Monaco

Monday to Saturday, 9 am-7 pm

© Cave Les Grands Chais Monégasques

The best tastings

Caves et Gourmandises offers a wide range of delicatessen products to accompany your wine. You can sample a wide variety of wines while enjoying a bite to eat on the premises. Perfect for kicking off an evening with friends. There is also a free delivery service throughout the Principality.

Customer reviews:

“Incredible choice, 5 star service and lots of good cheer.” (Google)

“The Italian owner cooks us sardines and we taste his wines. Unbelievable!”(Tripadvisor)

25, boulevard Albert 1er 98000 Monaco

Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 7.30 pm

© Caves et gourmandises

The biggest in the world

Built in 1874, the Hôtel de Paris wine cellar is the largest hotel cellar in the world. It is hidden beneath the gardens of the Hôtel de Paris. 1,500 m² of cellar space and some 350,000 bottles from French and foreign vineyards. There are all kinds of wines, including some of the rarest nineteenth-century vintages in the world.

Tours and tastings are private and by reservation only.

The Hôtel de Paris cellar celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2024. A new tasting room was inaugurated to mark the milestone.

© Benoit Sorre – Monaco Tribune

Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo cellars reopen to celebrate 150th anniversary

A taste of Italy

If you are looking for something other than wine, La Maison du Limoncello in the Rocher district offers a wide variety of this Italian lemon-based speciality. A must-try for fans of chilled drinks and Italian spirits.

Customer reviews:

“Cheerful sales assistant, very welcoming and available to let us taste several limoncellos before making our choice.” (Google)

“We were one over by La Maison du Limoncello at the Christmas market” (Google)

15 Rue Comte Félix Gastaldi, 98000 Monaco

Every day from 10.30 am to 6 pm

© Maison du limoncello

Made in Monaco!

Another popular liqueur in the Principality is L’Orangerie! Made in Monaco from ‘bigarades’, bitter oranges harvested in the Principality, the liqueur is even exported abroad. L’Orangerie is to be found on drinks menus in the SBM hotels, but also at the Metropole, Yacht Club, Automobile Club and at the Grands Chais Monegasques. It can be served as a cocktail, aperitif or digestif.

Customer reviews:

“The staff take the time to explain the process of making the liqueur and are happy to let us taste it.” (Google)

“I’m coming away delighted and with a piece of Monaco. Brilliant!” (Google)

9 Rue de la Turbie, 98000 Monaco

Open ever day: Monday to Wednesday from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm, Thursday and Fraidy from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, Saturday from 10.30 am to 7.30 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm.

L’Orangerie Monaco. All rights reserved

Worth making a detour

Another fine address that is wooing Monaco’s wine and spirits lovers is Dionysos Wines. In the heart of the La Condamine district, it has a wide range of quality wines, champagnes and spirits, including Grands Crus, biodynamic wines and rare vintages.

You can expect tailored advice, an area set aside for private tastings and exclusive events, such as introductory workshops and food and wine pairing evenings.

A home sommelier service is also available for a completely bespoke experience.

©Dionysos Wines

Customer reviews:

“An exclusive wine cellar on the harbour with a big selection of wines at good prices. Super professional staff. A real find for wine connoisseurs.” (Google)

“The best selection on the Riviera” (Google)

4 Rue Princesse Caroline, 98000 Monaco

