Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo cellars reopen to celebrate 150th anniversary

The world’s biggest hotel wine cellars are offering a rich programme of entertainment.

Created in 1874 at the behest of Marie Blanc, the legendary cellars are launching a year of festivities. This legendary venue, with 350,000 bottles spread over 2 kilometres of racks in a 1500m2 space, will be welcoming a host of guests for their 150th anniversary.

Stéphane Valeri, SBM’s Managing Director, believes the anniversary is an excellent opportunity to showcase the prestigious cellars: “The 150th anniversary of the Hôtel de Paris cellars celebrates not only Marie Blanc’s fabulous legacy, but also the passion and talent of our cellarmen and sommeliers, who are keeping this heritage alive, whether in the cellars, or in our thirty or so restaurants and bars today. For our group, it’s about sharing and handing down through the years.”

The cellars of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo are internationally renowned in the oenology world © Facebook Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo

Having started on 21 March with a sumptuous private dinner, the celebration will feature a series of exclusive events throughout the year. On the programme: gourmet meals, conferences and masterclasses, in partnership with excellent wine and champagne houses.

The three events that will take place in the cellars are:

5 April 2024: The Bordeaux Grands Crus dinner, in partnership with Château Cheval Blanc, Château d’Yquem, Château Haut-Brion and Château Margaux, orchestrated by Chef Yannick Alleno. The dinner will be preceded by a wine tasting and a talk on “Climate change and its impact on the fine wines of Bordeaux”.

11 June 2024: Tenuta San Guido – Bolgheri dinner, also created by Yannick Alleno, preceded by a Master Class with the sommeliers and a private tasting with Priscilla Incisa Della Rocchetta from the Tenuta San Guido estate in Tuscany, which produces the great Sassicaia.

7 November 2024: Moët Hennessy dinner by Emmanuel Pilon, Chef at the Louis XV – Alain Ducasse at the Hôtel de Paris. Preceded by a tasting and a conference on “Climate change and its impact on Champagne,” the dinner will be a fitting end to the series of events.

In addition to these highly-anticipated events, the cellars play a less visible but vital logistical role throughout the year. They supply nearly 40 sales outlets in the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Resort with wines, champagnes, spirits and other beverages. 330,000 bottles of wine and champagne are uncorked and served each year, an average of 900 bottles a day.

In addition, the Route des Grands Crus will give diners at the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer Resort’s restaurants an exclusive opportunity to taste a selection of fine French wines by the glass, showcasing the rich heritage of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo cellars.

On this historic occasion, the cellars wiill also unveil the first phase of their refurbishment. These improvements are part of a drive to modernise and safeguard this exceptional winegrowing heritage.

Finally, to mark the jubilee, SBM is launching a limited edition “Grande Champagne Premier Cru de Cognac”, a cognac of exceptional quality, which will be available from April 2024.

Practical info