Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene attend Saint Devota Tournament

The 11th edition of the Sainte Devota Rugby Tournament was organised by the Monegasque Rugby Federation in partnership with the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene rewarded the Blue Bulls Pretoria, the tournament winners (Photo © Eric Mathon/Prince’s Palace)

The royal couple presented Sandile Majola of the Blue Bulls Pretoria with the trophy for best player of the tournament

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene rewarded the Impis, winners of the Melrose Sevens for the first time in their history (Photo © Eric Mathon/Prince’s Palace)

The Princely couple with the flag bearers of all 17 nations represented at the tournament (Photo © Eric Mathon/Prince’s Palace)

During the opening ceremony, each team paraded to present its colours (Photo © Eric Mathon/Prince’s Palace)