The best restaurants in the world are on the Côte d’Azur!

The restaurant at the Cheval Blanc hotel in Saint-Tropez has been crowned best in the world by the prestigious ‘La Liste‘ ranking.

The Côte d’Azur features strongly in this year’s famous “La Liste” rankings! Chef Arnaud Donckele took first place with his restaurant La Vague d’Or, located in Saint-Tropez. It tied for first place with 9 other restaurants. But that’s not all for the Riviera chef: his Plénitude restaurant, in the La Samaritaine building in Paris, took second place!

Three Monegasque restaurants in the world ranking

“La Liste” selected 1,000 restaurants for its 2025 edition. There are a total of 11 restaurants in the Alpes-Maritimes and the Var, including: Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse in Monaco, Mirazur by Mauro Colagreco in Menton, La Chèvre d’or in Eze, Le Cap at the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Blue Bay Marcel Ravin in Monaco, Flaveur in Nice, La Villa Archange in Le Cannet, Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac in Monaco.

© Blue Bay Monaco

© La Vague d’Or



La Vague d’Or serves refined, inventive Mediterranean cuisine. The dishes are a homage to local produce, such as the Mediterranean prawn tartlet, courgette flower with Parmesan or oyster with lemon caviar. Located on the Bouillabaisse beach, the restaurant’s set menus start at €390. Arnaud Donckele is known for his unique approach to flavours: “I sculpt local products without stripping them of their primary essence.”

La Vague d’Or is open from May to mid-October, every evening except Wednesdays. It is advisable to book by telephone on 04 94 55 91 00.

