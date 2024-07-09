Détec’table – a restaurant booking app and more!

The web app also lets you book rare gastronomic experiences and take part in exclusive member-only events.

With its selection of hand-picked restaurants, there is no risk of members making the wrong choice. Enjoyment is guaranteed every time. Denis Thomas, creator of Détec’table explains, “I only work with restaurateurs who like to welcome guests.”

Thanks to his web app – no need to install yet another app on your already overloaded phone – you can book a table in a restaurant in the Principality and the surrounding area. The aim is not to compete with The Fork (formerly La Fourchette) but rather to create a community of food lovers in Monaco and the Alpes-Maritimes.

€4.99 is the monthly cost of becoming a member of the community. The investment soon pays for itself, since for each reservation, the partner restaurant offers a complimentary drink per guest at the table.

For the moment, about twenty restaurants are listed, mainly in Monaco (Amici Miei, Castelroc, Norma, Azzurra Kitchen…) but also in the surrounding areas such as Saint-Paul-de-Vence, Cagnes-sur-Mer and Antibes, among others, with respectively Au Jardin de la Vague, Le Cagnard or Le Figuier de Saint-Esprit.

Booking couldn’t be simpler. Once you’re a member, all you have to do is select the restaurant that appeals to you. Each restaurant has a page that lists the type of cuisine, the style, the average price, a short description, the menu and the services on offer.

The application’s computer interface © Monaco Tribune / Théo Briand

Once you’ve made your choice, you just have to pick the date and time that suits you.

A member privileges club

Booking restaurants is not the only feature in the tool. “This is not just a booking app. It’s more than that,” Denis Thomas tells us. New on-demand experiences are also available.

Who has never dreamed of a day at the spa, including a treatment and lunch, in ‘max relax’ mode? This is what Le Mas de Pierre in Saint-Paul-de-Vence has to offer. Many other experiences are also listed, such as a helicopter ride before lunch at the Niwaki, an up-close experience with the chef at Au Jardin de la Vague, eating at a table in the restaurant’s magnificent kitchen, or a business lunch overlooking Port Hercule at La Môme Monaco.

Eventually, the creator wants to provide social events and invitations to exclusive events so that members can socialise with each other. For example, “an oyster-centered cooking contest” is planned soon.

