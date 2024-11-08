Michelin Guide 2024: Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur one of top 3 regions with most stars

Alain Ducasse's Louis XV in Monaco was voted the second best restaurant in the world in 2023 by Liste 1000 © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

In the run-up to the Michelin Guide 2025 ceremony in Metz on 31 March, a new Preply ranking of France’s regions, ordered by number of Michelin-stars, shows where gastronomic excellence is most prevalent. From Île-de-France to Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, we reveal the Top 3 regions that attract gourmets because of their Michelin-starred restaurants.

A study conducted by Preply lists French regions with Michelin stars by the hundreds. No surprises at the top of the list, with Île-de-France (greater Paris), which boasts 137 Michelin-starred restaurants. Paris in particular accounts for a large proportion of these, but the region also includes towns like Versailles, where the French culinary tradition is finding new ambassadors of excellence. Île-de-France is closely followed by the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, with 110 restaurants. This region, which is famous for its mountains, cheeses and local specialties, has succeeded in blending tradition and modernity in its cuisine. Chefs such as Pierre Orsi in Lyon and Anne-Sophie Pic in Valence epitomise a region where gastronomy is expressed through dishes that combine rustic flavours and sophisticated techniques.

Advertising

And Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, renowned for its sun-kissed cuisine, also features on the podium with 81 Michelin-starred establishments. The Mediterranean sun has a profound influence on the cuisine here. The Mirazur in Menton, with three Michelin stars, is an emblematic example of an establishment that brings out the best in local produce – fish, herbs, olive oil and citrus fruits – to offer an unforgettable fine dining experience. We can also mention La Chèvre d’Or and Château Eza in Eze, Hostellerie Jérôme in La Turbie and Flaveur in Nice, which kept their two stars for another year in 2023.

Where to find the Michelin-starred restaurants on the French Riviera?

Monaco, capital of haute cuisine

The Principality continues to shine on the world’s gastronomic stage, cementing its reputation as the destination of choice for epicureans. This year, Monaco once again boasts nine Michelin stars, shared among six of its most prestigious restaurants.

Le Grill, overlooking the Mediterranean © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

These include Louis XV – Alain Ducasse (***) at the Hôtel de Paris, the Blue Bay (**) at the Monte-Carlo Bay managed by Marcel Ravin, Yannick Alléno’s Pavyllon Monte-Carlo (*) at the Hôtel Hermitage, Le Grill (*) at the Hôtel de Paris, Marcel Ravin’s Elsa (*) at the Monte-Carlo Beach, the very first 100% organic restaurant to receive a Michelin star, La Table d’Antonio Salvatore (*) and Yoshi (*), the only Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant on the Côte d’Azur, both located at the Hôtel Métropole.

But the real surprise this year was Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac at the Hôtel Métropole, which was awarded two stars just nine months after it opened. Chef Christophe Cussac, hailed for his ability to combine the classics and modernity, with the Mediterranean as a common thread, won the inspectors over.

The dining room at Les Ambassadeurs by Christophe Cussac © Studio Phenix

Monaco and the Côte d’Azur, where Michelin stars shine bright

French gastronomy, driving the economy

Michelin stars remain a symbol of prestige in the world of haute cuisine. They also reflect a breadth and depth of gastronomic excellence, making France a must-visit destination for food lovers. Thanks to this worldwide reputation, French gastronomy remains a linchpin for tourism and the local economy.

© Guide Michelin

Michelin Guide 2023: how did Monaco’s and the Côte d’Azur’s restaurants fare?