Six Monaco establishments were recognised by the Michelin Guide.

If you’d like to indulge in a fine dining experience, we have good news! There is no shortage of prestigious gastronomic establishments on the French Riviera. With 23 restaurants being awarded stars in the Michelin 2022 guide in the Alpes-Maritimes, six in the Var and another six in Monaco, the hardest part is choosing one.

Treat yourself in Monaco

The Principality has no fewer than six starred establishments, including one three-star, the highest distinction awarded by the Michelin Guide:

Feast in the Alpes-Maritimes

The Alpes-Maritimes hold the record for the French Riviera, with 23 starred restaurants:

Le Mirazur *** (Menton)

La Palme d’Or ** (Cannes)

Le Restaurant de la Chèvre d’Or ** (Èze)

Hostellerie Jérôme ** (La Turbie)

La Villa Archange ** (Le Cannet)

Flaveur ** (Nice)

La Passagère * (Antibes Juan-les-Pins)

Louroc * (Antibes Juan-les-Pins)

Les Pêcheurs * (Antibes Juan-les-Pins)

Le Restaurant des Rois * (Beaulieu-sur-Mer)

Les Terraillers * (Biot)

La Table de Patrick Raingeard * (Èze)

Alain Llorca * (La Colle-sur-Loup)

L’aromate * (Nice)

Les agitateurs * (Nice)

Le Chantecler * (Nice)

JAN * (Nice)

Pure & V * (Nice)

Ceto * (Roquebrune-Cap-Martin)

Le Cap * (Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat)

L’Or Bleu * (Théoule-sur-Mer)

Le Saint-Martin * (Vence)

La Flibuste * (Villeneuve-Loubet)

For gourmets with a sweet tooth, Lilian Bonnefoi, at the Louroc restaurant in Antibes, was awarded the Guide’s “passion dessert” award, which showcases the most talented pastry chefs.

Indulge yourself in the Var

Finally, the Var is not to be outdone with six starred establishments to its credit: