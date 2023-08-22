Justin Schmitt wins first Michelin star in Èze

Justin Schmitt has been in charge of the kitchens at Château Eza since April 2022. © Château Eza

In March 2023, Chef Justin Schmitt was awarded his first Michelin star, as head chef at Château Eza.

“A magical setting”. The official Michelin Guide website sets the tone. The Château Eza restaurant has been awarded the coveted star this year. In the hills above Èze, Chef Justin Schmitt’s cuisine is paired with spectacular views over the Mediterranean. The Monegasque resident was a recent guest on Monaco Info.

“I went to the Grégoire Ferrandi school in Paris for 4 years, where I learnt the basics, and then I joined the 3-star Alain Senderens restaurant,” said the chef, whose passion for cooking began around the age of 10.

He headed south to take the reins at Château Eza in April 2022. “I was coming to a region where I had no support network or contacts, so it was a little unsettling (…) (With my team) We worked really hard for six months, the time it took us to get the star, and we got our reward,” the young Chef told Monaco Info.

On the gastronomy side, Justin Schmitt showcases “timeless, very colourful cuisine”. “I work with the basic product without altering it unduly and I put a lot of work into the condiments and sauces (…) I’m also a big fan of green, so there will always be some on the plate.”

Mission accomplished for the French Chef. His next goal is double: a second star and to open a restaurant in Monaco.

