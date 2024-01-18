Eco-responsible superyacht honoured by Monaco Yacht Club

The Monaco Yacht Club and Crédit Suisse launched the SEA Index® in 2020 to encourage the yachting industry to become more environmentally friendly.

The M/Y Kasper 7 scored highly. The 67-metre superyacht, built in 2023 by the Italian shipyard Benetti and owned by a member of the Yacht Club de Monaco (YCM), has been awarded a 3-star SEA Index® certification.

“It’s a fantastic tool because it shows how shipowners, crew, and shipyards care about the sea and the environment. We’re very proud to have been awarded 3 stars. It tells us we’re heading in the right direction,” said Dario Savino, captain of the superyacht and founding member of the YCM Captains’ Club.

This distinction is the result of a CO2 certification process, rigorously audited by the British maritime classification company Lloyd’s Register, and carried out by the YCM for any shipowner who requests it. Vessels that are awarded 3 stars are recognised for their environmental approach and are entitled to exclusive benefits: free membership of the Superyacht Eco Association in 2024, discounts on mooring fees in the YCM Marina, preferential insurance rates with Jutheau Husson, a professional member of the SEA Index®, and a discount for the entire crew on sustainability training provided by La Belle Classe Academy, the Monaco Yacht Club’s training centre.

As a reminder, the SEA Index® assesses pleasure boats’ CO2 emissions, to support shipowners who are committed to more environmentally responsible yachting. A five-star rating system is used at the end of this assessment, and vessels that are awarded at least three stars are eligible to join the Superyacht Eco Association. This initiative is an integral part of the collective “Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting” initiative. More and more superyacht owners are embracing more sustainable practices and some are aiming for even higher standards.

The impact calculated by the SEA Index® is expressed in grams of CO2 release into the atmosphere per gross ton, which is representative of the volume of the vessel’s enclosed space. The assessment system is based on a methodology adopted by the United Nations International Maritime Organisation, with specific adjustments for yachts measuring over 25 metres.