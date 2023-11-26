Princess Charlene all smiles with her children at parc Princesse Antoinette

The Sovereign’s wife and her children took part in the different activities on offer to mark International Children’s Rights Day,

The festive afternoon was organised by the Direction de l’Education Nationale, de la Jeunesse et des Sports (DENJS – Education Youth and Sports directorate) in partnership with Monaco Town Council. “All children have the right to an education, the right to play, the right to be loved, to be cared for and to be protected. For all these reasons, I wanted to organise a fun afternoon to raise their awareness without stressing them out,” Isabelle Bonnal, Commissioner General in charge of the DENJS, told Monaco Info.

Hundreds of pupils were invited to take part in sporting, sensory and creative activities in the presence of the Princely family. The chosen theme, Madagascar, was an opportunity to showcase the Madagascar preventorium inaugurated by Prince Rainier III, whose centenary is being celebrated this year.

Princess Charlene with the Princely Twins and Princess Caroline – © Éric Mathon / Prince’s Palace and Manuel Vitali / Communication Department

On the programme: face painting, giant table football, a treasure hunt and a drone demonstration. “The children can choose their preferred workshop, they are with their friends, without class or school segregation. They are all here together for the same cause,” said Sandrine Patoyt, Director of the Prince Albert II youth club, on the Monegasque news channel.

Through these actions, the DENJS is also hoping to collect donations to renovate the Rainier III preventorium and give the most underprivileged young people access to higher education.